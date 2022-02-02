Study: Tracking apps seem to improve physical activity pace – 02/01/2022

The lack or low level of adherence to physical activity has a great impact on physical and mental health. But a new ally can help in this movement: applications that monitor physical exercises.

Normally used by cell phones, apps have the potential to be facilitators of behavior change, providing direct feedback on physical activity to the user. This was the result of a study published in the journal BMJ (British Medical Journal)), on January 26, 2022.

The researchers analyzed data from 121 randomized controlled trials (randomly selected patients) and 141 study comparisons, which involved 16,743 participants, more than 80% of whom were over 18 and under 65. The aim of the study was to find out what impact the apps actually had on daily exercise, both moderate and intense.

What were the results?

Research has shown that the use of tracking apps increased daily physical activity by an equivalent of 1,235 steps per day and moderate and intense physical activity by 48.5 minutes per week. The impact on sedentary time was negligible.

“These effects are highly relevant in terms of health and disease risk, especially among people who are moderately active or who do not meet current physical activity guidelines,” said Rasmus Tolstrup Larsen, a researcher in the department of public health at the University of Copenhagen.

According to the expert, the effectiveness of fitness monitors has been a commonly investigated issue since they hit the market, but this study is the most comprehensive to date.