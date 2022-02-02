Tatuzão is flooded and trapped in a tunnel after an accident at the construction site of Line 6- Orange of the São Paulo Metro; parts will be replaced | São Paulo

The equipment known as “tatuzão”, which was used in the excavations of the Line 6-Orange tunnel, was damaged after the accident at the Metro work on Tuesday morning (1st). The armadillo was baptized with the name of Maria Leopoldina, is operated by more than 40 people and even has a cafeteria. (See details below).

Acciona, the concessionaire responsible for the work, did not inform the exact location of the equipment at the time of the collapse.

What is known is that the armadillo was heading south, towards the Tietê River, between the future Santa Marina and São Joaquim stations, and was about 3 meters below the level of the sewage pipe that broke and flooded the work, next to the ventilation shaft.

With the leak, the asphalt gave way and opened a crater on the local lane of Marginal Tietê, towards Ayrton Senna, between the bridges of Freguesia do Ó and Piqueri, in the North Zone of São Paulo. The cause of the sewer rupture is still unknown and will be investigated.

“Obviously this armadillos will have to be completely renovated, all the equipment is already being purchased, so that we can quickly rebuild the armadillos so that it can operate again.”, said Paulo Galli, secretary of Metropolitan Transport.

Open crater on Marginal Tietê begins to be covered with 20 thousand tons of concrete

The big armadillo was flooded with sewage water from the collection network that broke and is trapped in the subway tunnel. The equipment can only be repaired after draining the water from the site. There is still no forecast for when this will happen.

On Wednesday morning (2), trucks threw rocks into the ventilation shaft for concreting the site. The objective is to provide support to prevent further erosion of the asphalt on the waterfront and to be able to repair the sewer pipe after the water has drained.

What is known about the collapse in the Metro project?

THE G1 asked Acciona and the Metropolitan Transport Department if the equipment had already passed through the sewer pipe, but still did not receive a response.

The concessionaire would complete the excavation of the tunnel and the forecast was to end this Wednesday, with the “meeting of the line tunnels”, one coming towards the Center, the other towards the neighborhood.

2 of 5 Image of the internal part of the armadillos used for the excavation of line 6 – Laranja, of the São Paulo Metro; Equipment even has a cafeteria — Photo: Reproduction/GESP Image of the internal part of the armadillos used for the excavation of line 6 – Laranja, of the São Paulo Metro; Equipment even has a cafeteria — Photo: Reproduction/GESP

Employees noticed something was wrong when a higher than normal amount of water began to leak from the ground. The approximately 50 workers who worked there evacuated the subway tunnel. No one was injured, however, four employees who had contact with the sewer were taken to hospital as a precaution.

Acciona, the concessionaire responsible for the works, claims that it was aware of the presence of Sabesp’s sewage pipe and that the armadillos did not reach the structure of the sewage network, it just passed close by. One of the hypotheses is that the vibration caused by the machine has damaged this structure of Sabesp, even though it is a new structure of the water and sewage company of the state.

Officially, Acciona and Linha Uni say only that “there was a rupture of a sewage collector near the VSE Aquinos (Ventilation Well and Emergency Exit)”.

The crater on the SP Metro works begins to be closed; Firefighters find three bodies in Franco da Rocha landslide

3 of 5 Aerial drone image shows the crater opened in one of the lanes of the Marginal do Rio Tietê in São Paulo towards the Ayrton Senna Highway this Tuesday afternoon (01) after the rupture of a sewer gallery that caused the asphalt at the construction site of Line 6-Orange of the Metro, near Ponte do Piqueri. — Photo: MARCELO D. SANTS/FRAMEPHOTO/FRAMEPHOTO/ESTADÃO CONTEÚDO Aerial drone image shows the crater opened on one of the lanes of the Marginal do Rio Tietê in São Paulo towards the Ayrton Senna Highway this Tuesday afternoon (01) after the rupture of a sewer gallery that caused the asphalt at the jobsite to give way of works on Line 6-Orange of the Metro, near Ponte do Piqueri. — Photo: MARCELO D. SANTS/FRAMEPHOTO/FRAMEPHOTO/ESTADÃO CONTEÚDO

The cutting wheel or tunneling machine started to work on December 16th and was named “Maria Leopoldina”, in honor of the Brazilian empress who played a fundamental role in the country’s independence.

The tunnel boring machine weighs 2,000 tons and is 109 meters long, with an excavation diameter of 10.61 meters. It can drill approximately 12 meters per day. 45 people are needed to operate the machine.

The armadillos has a cafeteria, a nursing cabin and a conveyor belt for the removal of excavated material, in addition to a command cabin and auxiliary equipment.

The cutting wheel began to travel along the Ventilation and Emergency Exit (VSE) Tietê and would travel along the stretch to Avenida Senador Felício dos Santos, right after São Joaquim station, in the Liberdade district, in downtown São Paulo. The armadillos would have to travel ten kilometers, covering ten stations, with excavations in the ground.

Line 6-Orange promises to connect the Center to Brasilândia, in the North Zone of São Paulo. With a length of 15 km and 15 stations, the line will reduce to 23 minutes a journey that today is made by bus in about an hour and a half. When completed, around 630,000 passengers are expected to use the line daily.

Connections are planned with lines 4-Yellow, of the Metro, and with lines 7-Rubi and 8-Diamante, of Companhia Paulista de Trens Metropolitanos (CPTM).

Sewage needs to be diverted to stabilize Marginal Tietê, says secretary

The accident occurred on the local lane of Marginal Tietê, towards Rodovia Ayrton Senna, after Ponte do Piqueri, in the North Zone of São Paulo, on Tuesday morning (1st).

A crater opened up on Marginal Tietê after the asphalt gave way next to the work on the Metro Line 6-Orange, on Marginal Tietê, in Freguesia do Ó, in the North Zone of São Paulo. The collapse took place next to a dug well built between the future Santa Marina and Freguesia do Ó stations. Over the course of the morning, the hole grew in size.

4 of 5 Aerial photo shows the crater on Marginal Tietê, in São Paulo, next to the work on the Orange Line Metro — Photo: Carla Carniel/Reuters Aerial photo shows the crater on Marginal Tietê, in São Paulo, next to the work on the Orange Line Metro — Photo: Carla Carniel/Reuters

According to Galli, a leak from a sewer gallery caused the accident. According to Galli, the ground probably did not support the weight of the gallery, which passed 3 meters above the machine known as “tatuzão” and ended up breaking.

Also according to Galli, the “tatuzão” did not reach the pipe. It is not yet known what caused the leak. The government investigates the causes.

Initially, the Fire Department reported that a “tatuzão” had ruptured a pipeline, which flooded the gallery. However, the secretary claims that the equipment passed three meters below the gallery and there was no collision with the pipeline.

5 of 5 Infographic shows where the São Paulo subway project collapsed — Photo: Editoria de arte/g1 Infographic shows where the collapse of the São Paulo subway project took place — Photo: Editoria de arte/g1