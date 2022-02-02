Team discovers protein capable of preventing Alzheimer’s

Led by Brazilian neuroscientists, a team discovered a protein that works as a marker of brain aging, where the amount is reduced in nerve cells as we age. This contributes to understanding functional changes and possible drugs that can be developed to “rejuvenate” cells and prevent Alzheimer’s.

The study was published in the scientific journal Aging Cell, in which researchers describe the role of lamin-B1 protein as a biomarker of aging in humans and animals. The discovery was coordinated by Flavia Alcântara Gomes, from the Institute of Biomedical Sciences at the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro (ICB/UFRJ) and she explains that these biomarkers used to be looked for in the brains of Alzheimer’s victims.

publicity

“Our goal was to identify indicators of changes that can lead to loss of function and ultimately, in some cases, to dementia. The novelty of our work was to find a marker that identifies aged cells in the brain”, says Gomes.

For this, they worked with rodents and brain samples from the University of São Paulo (USP) and an institution in the Netherlands. 16 samples from middle-aged people and 14 from elderly people were analyzed to investigate changes in astrocytes, which are nerve cells that give support and also help to control the functioning of neurons.

Image: SewCream/Shutterstock

Lamin-B1 has a complex function. It helps to keep the nucleus of astrocytes intact. And this function is very important because, with a deficient nucleus, astrocytes can no longer fulfill their role.

The study revealed that the amount of lamina-B1 decreases with aging and that in the future, it may prevent Alzheimer’s. The protein has the function of keeping the nucleus of astrocytes intact and this identification helps to distinguish what is a normal sign of aging: “The novelty of this study is to reveal that lamin-B1 is an indicator that astrocytes are aged”, says Gomes.

Read too!

Another author of the study who is also from the same laboratory, Isadora Matias commented that one of the strategies is to kill aged astrocytes, but the risks are great.” The leap of the cat will stop or even reverse the aging of astrocytes, normalizing the concentration of lamin-B1. But that depends on further studies,” she says.

Aging and Alzheimer’s is a complex process that is difficult to fully understand, so much so that in addition to lamin-B1, the team carried out the new study that identified other molecules present in the aging of cells.

“But it will already be very important to use what we have learned with this protein capable of giving the warning sign of premature aging, for example”, concludes Matias.

Source: The Globe

Have you watched the new videos on YouTube of the Digital Look? Subscribe to the channel!