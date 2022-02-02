Tecno Spark 8C launched with 90 Hz display, 5,000 mAh battery and NFC – All in Technology

Smartphone maker Tecno has expanded its smartphone catalog with the debut of the new Tecno Spark 8C. The model features a 6.6-inch touchscreen display with HD+ resolution and support for a 90 Hz refresh rate. There is also a biometric reader for unlocking on the back near the cameras.
Speaking of cameras, the Tecno Spark 8C comes equipped with an 8MP front-facing sensor for selfies and video calls. On the other hand, it includes a 13MP main rear camera accompanied by a 2MP auxiliary lens. In addition, the company added an LED flash to help with photos taken in low light.
Interestingly, the company does not reveal which processor is in charge of the smartphone, but cites a feature called Memory Fusion, which serves as a virtual RAM memory. The rest of the features include 2GB/3GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, 5,000mAh battery and NFC support.
- Screen: 6.6 inch HD+ with 90 Hz refresh rate
- Processor: Not specified by manufacturer
- RAM: 2GB / 3GB
- Native Storage: 64GB
- Back camera: 13MP + 2MP
- Frontal camera: 8MP
- Drums: 5,000 mAh
- Operational system: HiOS 7.6
- Others: Rear-mounted fingerprint reader, NFC
The new Spark 8C was made official in Turquoise, Black, Purple and Grey. However, Tecno did not reveal details about its availability and pricing.