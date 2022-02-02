Teen asks for $50,000 to stop tracking Elon Musk’s jet

Elon Musk has quite a fan — who is literally following in his idol’s footsteps. The Australian billionaire is literally being tracked by Jack Sweeney, a 19-year-old whose hobby is tracking his private plane via a bot — and disclosing everything in one account. from Twitter.

The goal is to show his more than 270,000 followers which places Musk goes to. The reason? The businessman’s move could give details on what his negotiations should be and what is happening with both Tesla and companies that Musk controls.

Upon learning of this, the businessman offered the sum of US$ 5,000 to the young man to close the account and stop the aerial pursuit. But Sweeney turned down the proposal and made a counter-offer, asking for the trifle of $50,000 to stop Elon Musk’s plane tracking.

Jack Sweeney, who also created bots to track the planes of Jeff Bezos and Bill Gates, created the @ElonJet Twitter account for anyone interested in knowing when the CEO’s Gulfstream G650 is flying. It is worth, however, a caveat: the move is no guarantee that the owner of Tesla and SpaceX is always on board the plane.

according to Business Insider, Musk argued in the conversation with the young man about the risks of having his air route exposed. Sweeney, on the other hand, gave technical advice on how the CEO’s jet could become less traceable, and even talked about why he wanted a greater amount. According to the young man, the value of the agreement proposed by him would be useful to pay for his studies and also buy a car.

The businessman so far has not accepted Sweeney’s proposal, and has filed a request for secrecy about his flight record through the PIA program of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO).

Elon Musk theoretically got this secrecy for his private jet, but it doesn’t seem to have helped much, as the young man continues to be able to track the businessman’s flight.

Landed in Kahului, Hawaii, US. Apx. flt. team 14 mins. pic.twitter.com/OGYEiSZQHG — Elon Musk’s Jet (@ElonJet) January 25, 2022

The story of Elon Musk’s values ​​and contact were exposed by the young man himself, who told everything and even showed prints of the conversation during an interview.