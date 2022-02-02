The day Isaac Bardavid met Hugh Jackman TV News

Died this Tuesday (1st) at the age of 90, Isaac Bardavid (1931-2022) met Hugh Jackman during the X-Men franchise star’s appearance on The Night. Recorded and shown in 2017, the chat marked the historic meeting of two responsible for bringing the character Wolverine to life in Brazil.

On the occasion, Jackman came to Brazil to promote Logan (2017), the last film in which he played the Marvel mutant before retiring from the role after 17 years. Surprisingly, presenter Danilo Gentili orchestrated the star’s meeting with Bardavid, whose career has been marked by voicing Wolverine for more than two decades.

Before the duo’s meeting, Gentili showed a video of the voice actor announcing his farewell to Wolverine after the voice work on Logan ended. In the image, Bardavid appears holding a Jackman doll characterized as the character.

Today I just finished shooting the latest Wolverine movie, Logan. This saddened me a little bit because I’ve actually been voicing Wolverine for 23 years. The first Wolverine movie, a cartoon, appeared in 1994. Since then, I’ve played the character in every movie and cartoon. Which means Wolverine has unfortunately aged, and I have aged with him. A little sad, but very happy. Today ends this saga between me and Wolverine.

After the video was shown, Jackman, visibly moved, regretted not being able to meet the voice actor and asked to send a message on the program. Gentili, however, said that the actor should do it live and called Bardavid to join the stage with the star.

Side by side with the real-life Wolverine, the voice actor joked about the situation of his departure from the character.

“I said goodbye to Wolverine and some people thought I was going to die or that I didn’t want to voice him anymore. It’s because you’re saying goodbye to the character. That’s why I said I wouldn’t voice Wolverine anymore”, he explained.

In one of the most emotional moments of the meeting, Bardavid thanked him for the opportunity to voice the character for so many years and left a message of gratitude to the star.

“You helped me to support and survive in my profession for 17 years. You helped me to survive in my profession by dubbing your voice. It’s a shame”, confessed the voice actor.

“That moves me,” Jackman replied. “It’s a pleasure to meet you. People say ‘thank you’, but they have no idea how many people it takes to create a movie. I know we have a lot of fans in Brazil, and you’re part of their love for Wolverine. as much as I do.”

Check out the full video of the meeting between Isaac Bardavid and Hugh Jackman below:

See also a record of the encounter published by the voice actor: