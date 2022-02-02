The Devil in Me’s Dark Pictures Anthology will release 6 more games

THE Dark Picutres Anthologya series of horror games that started in 2019 with Man of Medanhas planned at least six more releases in the future.

A Twitter user identified that the company Supermassive, responsible for the series, has registered six trademarks with the European Union Intellectual Property Office: switchback, Directive 8020, The Craven Man, intercession, winterfoldand the death.

So far, after Man of Medan, there have been published little hope and House of Ashes.

A fourth game is already planned for 2022: The Devil In Me, about a serial killer who uses human parts to build an automaton. It doesn’t have an official date yet, but it was announced as the conclusion of “Season One” of the Dark Pictures Anthology.

The six new games should make up “Season Two”. But there is still no confirmation that all of them will be developed. Often, companies register the brand just to guarantee it as an option, but they don’t go ahead with the project (or choose another title).

