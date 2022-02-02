The difference in sales between Xbox Series X|S and PS5 is smaller than at the beginning of the last generation

Sony has published its financial report for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. According to data released to the PlayStation department, in the last three months of last year software sales PS5 and PS4 dropped when compared to the same period in the previous year.

In fact, Sony’s data speaks of 92.7 million PS5 and PS4 games sold in the last quarter of 2021, 11.5 million less than the 104.2 million recorded at the end of 2020. Sony’s biggest money comes from not your exclusives, but third-party game sales.

Also according to data recorded in the last quarter of 2021, the PlayStation Plus has 48 million subscribersthus marking an increase of 0.6 million users compared to 47.4 million in 2020.

In Sony’s latest financial report, we also learned that the PS5 has 17.2 million units soldbut with reduced production due to the semiconductor crisis.

And the Xbox? Well the Xbox Series X|Saccording to Microsoft’s latest financial data, has certainly over 12 million units sold. Some analysts stipulate 12.8 million. While officially Sony has already shipped 17.2 million to stores. That is, the difference is around 4.4 million to 5 million units in this generation.

Analyst Benji-Sales commented the following:

It looks like the overall difference between Xbox Series and PlayStation 5 is around 5 million units • PS5 – 17.3m

• Xbox Series – Estimated around 12 million It’s a much closer gap than the release of past generation lined up. Definitely an interesting race ahead in this generation. Keep in mind that hardware inventory is playing a significant role in terms of total console sales and shortages are hitting it hard. It is worth noting that the PlayStation 5 now lags behind the launch of PlayStation 4 lined up while the Xbox Series is selling faster than the Xbox One.

• Xbox Series – Estimated around 12m It’s a much closer gap than last generation launch aligned. Definitely an interesting race ahead this generation — Benji-Sales (@BenjiSales) February 2, 2022

Officially, Sony’s new generation sells less than the old one, while Microsoft’s new generation sells more than the old one. So, obviously, the difference in sales between rivals is smaller.

The Xbox Series S is doing better than expected for Microsoft, according to the company’s words in its latest fiscal report, and we have no doubt that without it things could be different as the Xbox Series X is hardly found in stores for Lack of stock,