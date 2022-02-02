The Mystery of Gandhi’s Killer, More Than 7 Decades Later | World

On the night of January 30, 1948, Nathuram Vinayak Godse shot Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi at close range as India’s most revered leader was leaving a prayer meeting in the capital, Delhi.

The 38-year-old fanatic was a member of the Hindu Mahasabha, a right-wing party, which had accused Gandhi of betraying Hindus by being too pro-Muslim and too soft on Pakistan.

They even blamed him for the bloodshed that marked the Partition, process by which India and Pakistan were created after independence from the United Kingdom in 1947.

A court of first instance sentenced Godse to death a year after the murder. He was executed in November 1949 after the high court upheld the sentence. (An accomplice, Narayan Apte, was also sentenced to death, and six others to life imprisonment.)

Before joining the Hindu Mahasabha, Godse was a member of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (National Volunteer Organization) or RSS, the ideological source of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), at the head of the government of India.

The Prime Minister himself, Narendra Modi, is a longtime member of the 95-year-old “mothership” of Hindu nationalism. The RSS plays a profoundly influential role within its government and beyond.

For decades, the RSS has rejected Godse, who murdered the “Father of the Nation,” as Indians love to call their main icon.

However, a group of Hindu rightists have been praising Godse in recent years and openly celebrating Gandhi’s assassination. Last year, an incendiary BJP lawmaker described Godse as a “patriot”.

All this outraged most Indians, but the RSS stood its ground: Godse left the organization long before he killed Gandhi.

A new book now claims, however, that this is not quite true.

Godse, a shy high school dropout, worked as a tailor and sold fruit before joining Mahasabha, where he edited his newspaper. During the trial, it took him more than five hours to read a 150-paragraph testimony before the court.

He said there was “no conspiracy” to kill Gandhi, thus trying to absolve his accomplices of any crime. And he denied the accusation that he acted under the guidance of their leader, Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, who gave rise to the idea of ​​Hindutva or Hinduism. (Although Savarkar was exonerated of all charges, critics believe the radical rightist who detested Gandhi was linked to the murder.)

Godse also told the court that he had broken with the RSS long before he killed Gandhi.

Dhirendra Jha, author of Gandhi’s Assassin, writes that Godse—the son of a postman father and a housewife mother—was a “prominent worker” for the RSS. And there was no “evidence” that he had been expelled from the organization. A deposition by Godse recorded before the trial “does not mention his departure from the RSS after he became a member of the Hindu Mahasabha”.

However, in testimony before the court, he said that he “joined the Hindu Mahasabha after leaving the RSS, but remains silent about when exactly he did so”.

“This claim has remained one of the most debated aspects of Godse’s life,” says Jha.

He believes “pro-RSS writers” used this to “silently leverage the idea that Godse had already broken with the RSS and joined the Hindu Mahasabha nearly a decade before he killed Gandhi.”

American researcher JA Curran Jr claimed that Godse joined the RSS in 1930 and left four years later, but did not provide evidence to support this. your affirmation.

Jha writes that, in a statement given to the police before the start of his trial, Godse admitted that he was working for both organizations simultaneously.

His family members have also joined the debate in the past. Gopal Godse, Nathuram’s brother, who died in 2005, said his brother “has not left the RSS”.

And in 2015, a great-nephew of Godse’s told a journalist that his great-uncle joined the RSS in 1932 and “was not expelled or left the organization.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a longtime member of the RSS — Photo: GETTY IMAGES/BBC

Jha, who scoured the archives, also looks at links between the two Hindu organizations.

He writes that the Hindu Mahasabha and the RSS had a “fluid and overlapping relationship” and an identical ideology.

The two groups, he said, “always had close connections and sometimes even coincidental members” until Gandhi was assassinated. (RSS was banned for over a year after Gandhi’s assassination.)

RSS has always echoed what Godse said in court — that he left the organization in the mid-1930s, and that the trial proved he had nothing to do with the murder.

“To say that he was a member of the RSS is just to project a lie with political intent,” said Ram Madhav, a senior leader of the RSS.

Golwalkar, one of the RSS’s most influential leaders, described Gandhi’s assassination as a “tragedy of unprecedented magnitude — all the more so because the evil genius is a fellow countryman and a Hindu.”

More recently, RSS leaders such as MG Vaidya called Godse a “murderer” who “insulted” Hindutva by killing such a respected figure from India.

Authors such as Vikram Sampath believe that the RSS and the Hindu Mahasabha had a tempestuous relationship.

Sampath, author of a two-volume biography of Savarkar, writes that the Hindu Mahasabha’s decision to create a volunteer group akin to a “revolutionary secret society” to “protect the interests of Hindus” had “soured” his relationship with the RSS. .

Furthermore, according to Sampath, RSS “gave up idolizing individuals, unlike the leader of the Mahasabha, Savarkar, who believed in “hero worship and exaggerated adulation”.

Many Indians refer to Gandhi as the 'Father of the Nation' — Photo: GETTY IMAGES/BBC

In another book, RSS: A View to the Inside, Walter K Andersen and Shridhar D Damle talk about how RSS was “tarnished with the involvement of a former member (Nathuram Godse )” in the assassination of Gandhi, and “defamed with official support as a fascist, authoritarian and obscurantist”.

However, doubts that Godse was an intrinsic part of and never left the RSS never disappeared.

Before Godse went to the gallows on November 15, 1949, he recited the first four sentences of the RSS prayer.