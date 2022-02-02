The Pope to religious and consecrated women: “Thank you for what you do”

In this edition, which had the support and collaboration of the International Union of Superiors General (UISG), Francis values ​​the role of women dedicated to the consecrated life. “What would the Church be without consecrated religious and laywomen? You cannot understand the Church without them”, says the Pope.

Vatican News

In the prayer intention of this month of February, Pope Francis asks to pray in a special way for the religious and consecrated.

According to statistics published by Agenzia Fides in 2021, there are more than 630,000 women religious in the world.

I encourage all consecrated women to discern and choose what is appropriate for their mission in the face of the challenges of the world in which we live. I urge them to continue working especially with the poor, the marginalized, all those who are enslaved by the traffickers; I specifically ask you to act on these problems.

This month’s Pope Video recounts the commitment of religious and consecrated women among indigenous peoples, alongside street children, in villages where food and medicine are lacking, among migrants, the marginalized and the unemployed, together with victims of trafficking. Not forgetting their great intellectual and civil contribution: there are religious and consecrated women teaching at universities, participating in international summits on the environment and acting to mediate political crises.

Next, Francis invites the religious and consecrated women to continue showing the “beauty of God’s love and compassion as catechists, theologians, spiritual companions”.

I invite them to fight when, in some cases, they are treated unfairly, even within the Church; when your service, which is so great, is reduced to servitude. And sometimes by men of the Church. Don’t be discouraged. Keep making God’s goodness known through the apostolic works that you do. But above all, through the witness of consecration.

The Pope invites us to pray “for religious and consecrated women, thanking them for their mission and their courage, so that they continue to find new answers to the challenges of our time”. “Thank you for who you are, for what you do and for the way you do it”, concludes Francisco.