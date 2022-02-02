The Witch Queen over 1 million units reserved • Eurogamer.pt

Being able to break records in the series.

Bungie has announced that Destiny 2: The Witch Queen is well on its way to breaking series records, which isn’t bad for a game that’s been subject to constant “this game is dead” jokes.

Through social networks, the company that was acquired by Sony thanked players for the more than 1 million units reserved for its new expansion, which could become the most reserved ever for Bungie.

Destiny 2: The Witch Queen will arrive on February 22 and Bungie says it could become a record-breaking expansion thanks to the support of players who continue to fight for the light.

