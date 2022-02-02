“There are other purchases from big game companies,” says Geoff Keighley

After Microsoft announced its intention to buy Activision Blizzard two weeks ago, shaking the game market, this week it was the rival’s turn to repeat the dose. Yesterday (31), Sony announced the acquisition of Bungie, responsible for successful games like destiny 2.

And it looks like it won’t stop there: Geoff Keighley, one of the most renowned game journalists in the world and presenter of The Games Awards, has already launched an alert on the matter on Twitter.

On the social network, Keighley said he heard backstage that more negotiations are going on behind the scenes, with some almost completed.

Have heard from multiple people: As you might suspect, there are a few other big video game deals in final stages of negotiations. It’s going to be an interesting year! — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) February 1, 2022

“I’ve heard from several people: as you might suspect, there are some other big deals of video games in final stages of negotiations“, said the reporter. He says that this “will be an interesting year”, given that, if his sources are correct, we should know about new acquisitions — and maybe even some mergers — in the near future.

Despite the animated tone of his publication, the journalist confesses that he still does not know if such agreements and purchases are really good for the industry. “I’m on the fence”, he vented to his followers.

