‘They’re enjoying it’ · TV News

Arthur Aguiar deduced that viewers are enjoying the “peace and love” style of play on BBB 22. For him, the elimination of Rodrigo Mussi, at dawn on Wednesday (2), indicates a preference for relations between the participants and not necessarily shacks and confusions.

“Playing with the heart is not bad,” Douglas Silva told Pedro Scooby minutes after the administrator’s departure. “I think it was a sign to us that people are enjoying what’s going on here. If they wanted to be beaten up, they wouldn’t have taken it [o Rodrigo]”, thought Aguiar.

In this morning’s x-ray, the actor celebrated his rival’s departure: “I was really rooting for the girls. It makes me feel relieved, but it doesn’t mean we’re totally right. Today is the day to enjoy and tomorrow it starts all over again.”

In the days leading up to Mussi’s elimination, Tiago Abravanel rebelled against the reality show’s style and thought that everyone should unite so as not to get into arguments after the Discord Games, among other dynamics. “This will be the BBB of love”, agreed Eliezer Netto at the time.

The last wall was between São Paulo, Natália Deodato and Jessilane Alves. He left the race for the prize with 48.45% of the popular vote. Natalia was the second most rejected, with 26.1%, and the teacher received a percentage of 25.45%.

Check out the moment of Arthur Aguiar’s conversation with Douglas Silva and Scooby below:

THE BBB OF LOVE WON pic.twitter.com/wLtafJewKd — Dudu Guimaraes (@Dudu) February 2, 2022

“So much misfortune happening in the world, why create a war within a program?” (Douglas) #BBB22pic.twitter.com/VPsadzXkY1 — Sergio Santos (@ZAMENZA) February 2, 2022

