Three men arrested for the death of Congolese Moïse are transferred to jail in Benfica, where they will undergo screening | Rio de Janeiro

The three men arrested for the death of Congolese Moïse Kabagambe were taken this Wednesday afternoon (2) to the José Frederico Marques prison, in Benfica, in the North Zone of Rio. The prison in Benfica is the screening of the prison system.

The court decreed the temporary arrest of the three men. They were arrested this Tuesday (1st), and the police had asked the Rio de Janeiro Judiciary for their arrest.

The three must answer for doubly qualified murder — for impossibility of defending the victim and cruel. The process runs in secrecy.

Images show Congolese taking at least 30 clubs despite being immobilized

According to the police, one of the prisoners is a seller of caipirinhas on the beach and was arrested in Paciência, also in the West Zone. He was identified only as Fábio Silva. According to the police, Fábio confessed to the agents who beat up the Congolese. He was hiding in the house of relatives.

2 of 4 One of the men arrested for the death of a Congolese in Rio — Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo One of the men arrested for the death of a Congolese in Rio – Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo

In the afternoon, another man who admits to having committed the aggressions that resulted in the death of the Congolese presented himself at the 34th DP (Bangu) and was taken to the Homicide Police Station in Rio. Aleson Cristiano de Oliveira Fonseca and is 27 years old.

In a video, Aleson claimed that “no one wanted to take his life”. [Moïse] and that the group went to “defend you” from the kiosk next door, with whom Moïse would have had “a problem”, according to Aleson. See below.

In video, man admits he participated in the attacks that killed Congolese

The third prisoner is Brendon Alexander Luz da SilvaThe total. According to the police, he appears in the records of the assaults immobilizing Moïse on the ground.

The owner of the kiosk where Moïse worked gave a statement to the police on Tuesday. His defense said the man did not know the attackers. the kiosk owner also denied that there were debts from the kiosk with Moise. According to his defense, he was at home when the Congolese was beaten and only one employee of the establishment was on site at the time of the attacks.

Celebrities ask for justice: ‘Barbarism cannot be normalized’

Watch video recorded by one of the men who admitted to assaulting Moïse

seized wooden bar

Police seized a weapon used in the crime: a wooden bar, which had been discarded in a bush near the crime scene, according to Damasceno. The delegate also stated that the people who attacked the Congolese did not work at the kiosk.

Delegate says 3 Congolese attackers were identified and arrested

3 of 4 A wooden bar used in the beating of the Congolese was seized by the police — Photo: Nicolás Satriano/g1 The wooden bar used in the beating of the Congolese was seized by the police — Photo: Nicolás Satriano/g1

Moise took at least 30 clubs

Also on Tuesday, the police released images from the cameras of the kiosk where the Congolese was beaten to death (see images above).

The images show that Moïse Kabagambe received at least 30 blows from the attackers – part of them while he was immobilized on the ground, with no chance of defense.

The images show that the attacks begin after a discussion between a man who holds a stick and the Congolese, who lifts objects from the kiosk such as a chair and a broom handle.

At one point, Moïse rummages in a refrigerator, and then two more men approach. One of them knocks him down and, in the sequence, the aggression session begins. At various times it is possible to see that the Congolese does not offer more resistance while taking more blows with a piece of wood.

Kiosk owner was heard

Agents from the Rio Homicide Division heard this afternoon from the owner of the Tropicália kiosk, where Moïse Kabagambe worked as an attendant.

The g1 found that he was heard at the 16th DP (Barra da Tijuca) to avoid the press, who were waiting at the DH itself.

The defense of the kiosk owner says he does not know the man who claimed to have assaulted the Congolese or the others who appear in the security video of the establishment assaulting Moïse.

The kiosk owner also denied that the kiosk was in debt to Moïse. According to his defense, he was at home when the Congolese was beaten and only one employee of the establishment was on site at the time of the attacks.

The immigrant was beaten to death, according to relatives, after collecting a late payment. His body was found tied to a ladder in the kiosk.