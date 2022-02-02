Tiago Abravanel and Silvio Santos; understand the relationship

Tiago Abravanel says that the only birthday Silvio Santos was on was 1 year Reproduction / Instagram Lucas Passin From Splash in Rio 02/02/2022 04:00

My relationship with my grandfather’s side of the family practically doesn’t exist, contrary to what people think. I learned to deal with it, but I’ve been hurt a lot

Tiago Abravanel in an outburst at ‘BBB 22’

I think that, first of all, sexual orientation is not a matter of opinion. It’s a matter of respect. You don’t have to be like me, but you need to respect who I am, period.

Tiago Abravanel in an outburst against his aunt’s speech

Tiago did not get to know his maternal grandmother. Cidinha, Silvio’s first wife, died in 1977. The relationship with Iris Abravanel, his grandfather’s wife, was never that of “grandson and grandmother”.

I even auditioned for a soap opera by Íris (Abravanel, on SBT), who is my grandfather’s wife, and I didn’t pass the test.

Tiago Abravanel on Iris at ‘BBB 22’

Despite having debuted on SBT, in “Amor e Révolution” (2011), Tiago never had ‘family privileges’ on TV. He gained prominence in 2012, in “Salve Jorge”, a role he got after success in the theater playing Tim Maia.

The work at Globo, by the way, has already become a joke for Silvio Santos. He joked about his grandson’s role in the contestant:

Do you know how much Tiago will earn? R$ 4 thousand! I don’t get involved, I don’t know. But R$ 4 thousand?

Silvio Santos in the ‘Silvio Santos Program’ about his grandson