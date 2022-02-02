Tiago Abravanel becomes a joke when he misses the origin of the name of Big Brother Brazil

posted on 01/02/2022 18:14 / updated on 01/02/2022 18:19



(credit: Reproduction/Rede Globo)

After the Game of Discord last Monday night (31/1), Tiago Abravanel, in yet another wave of peace and love, ended up taking the name of writer George Orwell to the most talked about topics on Twitter, by erroneously explaining the origin the name of the reality show.

“This is a relationship game. No wonder the show is called Big Brother: who will you choose to be the ‘big brother’? Who do you choose? Who is this guy you want to be the big brother? Who misses, who hits, who gets hurt, who cries, who lives, fights, fights, gives blood…”, said Tiago.

However, the “big brother”, a literal translation of the attraction’s name, refers to the public. It is the viewers who decide the future of the participants within the game and who will take the millionaire prize.

The program was created by Endemol, a Dutch producer, and is named after the book 1984, a science fiction classic by the British writer George Orwell, published in 1949. Big Brother or Big Brother is one of the characters in the story, a supreme leader who controls the entire population in a rigid way.

The book is considered a masterpiece of literature and brings a fictional reflection on the nefarious essence of any form of totalitarian power. In the work, the hero Winston lives trapped in the totalitarian gears of a society completely dominated by the State, where everything is done collectively, but each one lives alone.

george orwell coming back to punch our big brother tiago abravanel https://t.co/vEZRL9K0kd — mirella (@mirellarochaa) February 1, 2022

Yes, that’s what George Orwell meant https://t.co/mXq2VlRAG1 — Caraio Culen (Lois Lane’s version) (@preisteicho) February 1, 2022

Tiago Abravanel doesn’t know why Big Brother’s name is Big Brother, he thinks it’s to find a big brother inside. Marilena Chauí said that the Brazilian elite is stupid. We don’t have an intellectual elite. The guy never heard of George Orwell! pic.twitter.com/iouiTqcko2 — Young Reactionaries (@jovensreacinhas) February 1, 2022

George Orwell turned more over in his grave with that line than when they used 1984 to inspire the show’s name https://t.co/32gQ38F7rv — Pkmn Subtitles: Bruneus (@alendadebruno) February 1, 2022