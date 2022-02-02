TIM (TIMS3) and Claro should be the main beneficiaries of the purchase of assets from Oi (OIBR3;OIBR4), analysts say

After the approval of the sale of Oi’s assets (OIBR3, OIBR4) by the National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel), the shares of the companies involved in the operation show different behavior. On the buying side, TIM (TIMS3) operates at a low of 0.45%, at R$ 13.20, in the early afternoon, around 2 pm (Brasilia time). Telefônica Brasil (VIVT3) rose 0.4% to R$49.88.

Oi’s shares, in turn, seek to maintain the gains of the day before, albeit timidly. OIBR3 operates stable, at R$ 1.07, while OIBR4 rises 1.14%, at R$ 1.77.

In general, analysts evaluated the agreement of Anatel’s board on the sale of Oi Móvel to TIM, Vivo and Claro as positive.

Bank of America (BofA) analysts wrote that the approval was already expected and is a positive step towards the final approval of the transaction. For them, TIM and América Móvil, owner of Claro, will be the main beneficiaries of the operation. According to BofA, TIM should keep 40% of Oi Móvel’s user base, while Claro would keep 32%.

BofA reiterated the buy recommendation for TIM shares, with a target price of R$ 17. It also maintained the recommendation for América Móvil shares, with a target price of US$ 21.

XP also has a buy recommendation for TIM, with a target price of BRL 21 for the end of 2022. “In our view, the integration of Oi’s assets will transform TIM in terms of size and profitability”, said the analysts. .

Yesterday, in an extraordinary meeting, the directors of Anatel approved the request for prior consent for the sale of Oi Móvel to competitors Telefônica Brasil (VIVT3), owner of Vivo, TIM and Claro. Some conditions were established, such as compliance with the General Plan on Universalization Goals for 4g antennas and the commitment to end frequency overlap in a period of 18 months.

“Anatel’s technical analysis recognized that the impacts on the retail market will be minimal, and may even lead to an improvement in services, given the loss-making performance of Oi Móvel and its financial situation today”, wrote the XP analysts.

Oi’s assets were sold for R$ 16.5 billion in a judicial auction in 2020. Anatel’s approval is one of the steps towards completion of the transaction. In order for Oi to receive the resources, the judgment of the competitive part of the sale is lacking, to be evaluated by the Administrative Council for Economic Defense (Cade). The municipality will be able to analyze the process until February 15th.

“With the receipt of funds, Oi must address its short-term commitments, in addition to obtaining part of the funding needed for fiber investment,” XP analysts said.

“The sale of Oi Móvel practically concludes an extensive program of divestment of the company, lacking only the approval of the sale of the participation of V.Tal (former InfraCo)”, wrote the analysts of Levante Ideia de Investimentos.

There is a proposal for the sale of 60% of the company’s infrastructure arm. Since 2019, OI has sold some of its assets, such as the stake in Angola’s Unitel, mobile towers and data centers. The deadline for the company’s judicial recovery ends next March.

