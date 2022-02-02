tips for earning extra income

The rush to the Central Bank’s website to check if the person has “forgotten” money in financial institutions showed how difficult it is to close accounts at the beginning of the year. The high demand even brought down the system, which should be back on the air only on February 14th.

It is a difficult period: IPTU, IPVA, school fees, high inflation, gasoline, gas and electricity. The salary sometimes does not cover essential expenses. The way out is to try to earn extra income.

If you are not among the 24 million Brazilians who forgot money in the bank, know that there are still some alternatives to get out of the red at the beginning of the year.

THE UOL invited the coordinator of the MBA in financial management at FGV-Rio (Fundação Getúlio Vargas of Rio de Janeiro), Ricardo Teixeira, to give tips on how to solve this equation.

Among the options are labor benefits, such as the PIS/Pasep redemption and the FGTS anniversary withdrawal; in addition to the sale or rental of objects and household appliances; mileage sales; car rental; rent a garage and even rooms in the house.

According to the finance specialist, the first step is to review the accounts, see what is really necessary and what can be cut, since “all the money that doesn’t go out comes in”, says Ricardo Teixeira.

See the extra income options guide and how to get it:

Redemption of PIS/Pasep

The worker enrolled in PIS/Pasep is entitled to receive a salary bonus of up to one minimum wage for the months worked in the previous year.

To be entitled to the benefit, you must have been in the program for at least five years and have formally worked for at least 30 days in the previous year. The monthly salary must be a maximum of two minimum wages. It is also necessary that the data have been correctly informed by the employer in the Annual Report of Social Information (Rais).

The allowance, with a value of up to R$ 1,212, will begin to be paid on February 8 and continues until March 31. The calendar follows the dates of the birthday month of the worker in the private sector, and by the registration number, if in the public sector.

To find out if you are entitled to the withdrawal, you can check the website of the federal government or the Digital Work Card. The Alô Trabalhador central, telephone 158, is also available for assistance.

FGTS birthday withdrawal

Anyone who has active or inactive accounts in the FGTS (Fundo de Garantia do Tempo de Serviço) can request the release of the birthday withdrawal, paid in the month of birth of the worker.

Until December last year, 17.9 million workers had opted for the system, totaling R$ 21.1 billion in withdrawals.

To find out if you have a FGTS balance, just check the FGTS app (android or iOS) or via the website www.caixa.gov.br/extrato-fgts, informing your CPF or NIS (Social Registration Number, also called PIS). /Pasep or NIT) and register, if you don’t have one.

Then just opt ​​for the birthday withdrawal in the app and request the redemption. Requests can also be made at Caixa branches.

The amount varies between 5% and 40% of the FGTS balance and is available from the first working day of the worker’s birthday month, which can be withdrawn within 3 months.

Anyone who adheres to this modality loses the right to redeem the funds in case of dismissal without just cause and will only receive the fine on the FGTS balance.

“Only use the FGTS if you really have no other way, if you are unemployed, for example. We have to remember the nature of its creation. It is a worker’s savings for when he is older”, says Ricardo Teixeira.

Used car sales online

Selling used items on the internet is another alternative to make some money. It can be on social networks or specific marketplaces, such as Mercado Livre and OLX.

In them, there are varied and specific groups aimed at a type of product, such as electronics, clothes and books.

The product ad must contain the photo, description of the condition in which it is found, and the price. Teixeira’s tip is to place a value above the ideal for the sale, in order to have a small margin of negotiation.

Used product rental

Texeira also suggests renting unused objects and utensils, such as appliances.

“If you have a vacuum cleaner that you only use once a week, you can rent the rest of the week to neighbors, at R$10 or R$20 an hour. Crockery, cutlery, pans that you eventually don’t want or can’t sell , you can rent for small meetings, for example”, guides.

Miles sales

Airline and credit card mileage programs can also be converted into cash, either with cashback credit from the program itself or even selling on specialized platforms such as 123milhas and Maxmilhas.

“If you can’t or haven’t planned to travel in that period, you have the option of selling the miles, preventing them from expiring”, says the specialist.

Room or space rental

Room rental can be done in two ways: directly with the interested party, who can come through an indication, or on seasonal rental platforms, such as Airbnb.

Just register on the website or app and wait for approval. Platforms are a safer way for those who have never rented a room in the house, because they require identification and submission of documents.

You can also take the opportunity to rent the garage of your house or building to neighbors.

Own car rental

With the high price of gasoline, even the car can enter this list of detachment, advises Ricardo Teixeira.

“The most usual thing today, in the case of rental, is for those who provide the Uber service”, says Teixeira.

Neighborhood sales and services

The specialist also mentions extra services that can be done in his own neighborhood, such as taking care of children and pets from neighbors and even selling food.

“If you know how to make just one thing, like a cake, that’s already an income. Many entrepreneurs start out that way.”

For the coordinator of the MBA in Financial Management at FGV, in times of crisis, the most important thing is to be creative. “It’s serving people in what they need with what you have at hand, whether selling or renting”, he says.