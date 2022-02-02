Tite confirms offensive lineup with six changes against Paraguay – 02/01/2022

The Brazilian team is scheduled to face Paraguay soon, at 21:30 (GMT), with six changes from the last game – a 1-1 draw with Ecuador, away from home. Today’s match (1) is for the 16th round of the Qatar World Cup Qualifiers and will be played at the Mineirão stadium, in Belo Horizonte.

Ederson; Daniel Alves, Marquinhos, Thiago Silva and Alex Telles; Fabinho; Raphinha, Lucas Paquetá, Philippe Coutinho and Vinicius Júnior; Matheus Cunha is the team, in a tactical formation closer to the 4-1-4-1, but easily adaptable to the 4-3-3 depending on the demands of the game. The captain of the selection will be Daniel Alves.

Fabinho and Lucas Paquetá return from suspension in the vacancies of Casemiro and Fred, which promises to make the team more offensive for this round’s game. The other news regarding the last game are Ederson (out Alisson), Daniel Alves (out Emerson Royal), Marquinhos (out Éder Militão) and Alex Telles (out Alex Sandro).

Tite does not have Emerson Royal and Éder Militão, suspended, in addition to Alex Sandro, who tested positive for covid-19 and will be in isolation at the selection hotel, in Belo Horizonte. This is in addition to the usual starters Danilo and Neymar, who are injured and have not even been called up. In goal, the relay between Alisson and Ederson is common.

Thus, Tite will have Alisson, Weverton, Gabriel Magalhães, Casemiro, Bruno Guimarães, Gérson, Fred, Everton Ribeiro, Gabriel Jesus, Gabigol, Antony and Rodrygo on the bench.

The Brazilian team is already classified with 36 points after 11 wins and three draws and is on the table in the Qualifiers, while Paraguay is second to last and has practically no chance of going to Qatar.

Brazil’s record at Mineirão is 18 wins, six draws and only three defeats since 1965. 61,311 tickets were on sale for today.

Paraguay lineup

Guillhermo Barros Schelotto defined the Paraguayan team with the following lineup: Antony Silva; Robert Rojas, Balbuena, Junior Alonso and Arzamendia; Braian Ojeda, Mathías Villasanti, Richard Sánchez and Braian Samudio; Miguel Almirón; Carlos Gonzalez.

The defense duo formed by Balbuena and Junior Alonso has already played in Brazilian football at Corinthians and Atlético-MG, respectively. Gustavo Gómez, currently at Palmeiras, would start, but is suspended. Villasanti is the only player in the squad that plays in Brazil, for Grêmio.