Tom Brady was in a tight skirt after Gisele’s criticism in 2011; remember – 02/01/2022

Greatest winner in NFL history, Tom Brady confirmed today (1st) his retirement from American football. He ends a 22-year career and seven titles, but he’s also been through some tough times, like when a public criticism of his wife, Gisele Bundchen, left him in a tight spot after his Super Bowl defeat in 2011.

The New England Patriots, then Brady’s team, had lost the title to Eli Manning’s NY Giants because, among other failures, some of the pitcher’s passes had not been received by teammates. After the match, a comment from Gisele got bad with the team.

“I was watching the game and drinking wine, and in the end they lost. So we had to go to the damn elevator, and on the way there were some fans screaming, probably after a few drinks too”, recalls Gisele in the fifth episode of ‘Man In The Arena’, a series recently launched by Star+ that tells the story of Tom Brady’s career.

“Hey Gisele, Eli bosses your husband!”, one of the fans shouts. While waiting for the elevator, the Brazilian makes a short comment that would have great consequences. “My husband can’t throw the ball and catch it at the same time,” she said (see video below).

Brady says that Gisele told him about what happened at the hotel, hours later. “I said ‘you can’t say that”, says the player, who did not elaborate on how the controversy impacted his relationship with his teammates.

The newspapers were all over the place, and Gisele’s criticism was interpreted as an attack on the team’s receivers, such as Wes Welker, a player very close to Brady.

“I thought I was even lenient in what I said. Because it’s true: how could he do everything? It’s a fact: he can’t throw and receive the pass at the same time”, reiterates Gisele. “But the next morning, when they talked about Wes, it broke my heart because he was the hardest working guy on the team,” he says.

Wes Welker himself, in testimony to the series, states that he “almost agreed with her [Gisele] at the time.” The receiver lost the Super Bowl twice with the Patriots, then once more with the Denver Broncos, and retired without winning.