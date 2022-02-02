‘Too much money’ and ‘little effectiveness’, says Guedes’ secretary about fund to try to stop high fuel prices | Economy

The Special Secretary for the Treasury and Budget of the Ministry of Economy, Esteves Colnago, said this Tuesday (1st) that the proposal to create a fund to stabilize the price of fuels would spend a lot of public money to generate a small impact on the pumps.

“I don’t think a stabilization fund is a solution. I think it’s a lot of money for little effectiveness,” he said.

As part of the package elaborated by the government to try to soften the escalation in fuel prices, the Executive came to evaluate the creation of a price stabilization fund.

The strategy would be to use part of the federal revenue from oil royalties to prevent Petrobras and other importers from passing on the increase in international prices to consumers. The economic team, however, went on to publicly discard this proposal.

In a virtual event promoted by a private bank, on Tuesday, Colnago said that fuel prices have not increased only in Brazil and cited two “international” reasons for the rise – the appreciation of the dollar and the rise in the price of barrels of oil.

“I don’t think we have enough strength to change a price that, in a way, is worldwide, it is given by markets much larger than us”, pondered the secretary.

In the morning, Minister Paulo Guedes had said that more than 80% of stabilization funds from other countries “went wrong” and “cost a lot to the population.”

Deficit complicates scenario

Still on the subject, Colnago said he believes that a reduction in taxes on fuel would be more effective to combat the rise in these prices – even if only in the short term.

The secretary considered, however, that the federal government’s accounts are still in the red (public deficit), and that this type of measure would generate additional costs for the Treasury.

“[Reduzir impostos] It would be less expensive than a fund and would have a short-term effect. But the ideal would be for us to have a surplus,” he said.

Colnago also stated that, even if the government chose to reduce taxes to help fight inflation, it would be preferable to cut the Tax on Industrialized Products (IPI) – a tax that is levied on the production chain and, according to him, could be reduced to increase the competitiveness of the national industry.

“I see with better eyes than the reduction of taxes on fuels, because you would have a general reduction for the industry”, he evaluated. “It is a measure of higher quality”, he concluded.

Fiscal Responsibility Law

Colnago was also asked about the possibility that the government would have to circumvent the Fiscal Responsibility Law (LRF) to reduce fuel taxation.

The LRF prevents the government from increasing its spending or cutting revenue permanently without indicating a source of compensation. As the government struggles to name this source, it may end up sending a bill to Congress to temporarily reduce the tax burden.

The Secretary of Treasury and Budget stated at the event that the LRF is an instrument as effective as the spending cap to improve public accounts — but admitted that, in practice, the law has been circumvented “from time to time”.

“It is very difficult for you to circumvent these fiscal mechanisms. Are they circumvented from time to time? Yes, but to do this contour you have to have a whole set of parliamentarians, society, and part of the Executive that understands that that contour justified,” he said.

As a mechanism to improve laws that try to control public spending, the secretary suggested a more frequent review of tax benefits, which also generate a waiver of revenue for the government and reduce the space for reallocations.

“It is increasingly important that we maintain and expand what brings return to society and review, reduce what is not bringing”, he said.