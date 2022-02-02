Totvs (TOTS3) buys financial apps company Mobile2you and confirms strategy; BofA sees room for growth

Information technology company Totvs (TOTS3) reported that Dimensa, its unit in partnership with B3 (B3SA3, purchased financial application developer Mobile2you for BRL 26.9 million.

Totvs said, in a statement to the market on Monday night, that the acquisition was aimed at expanding Dimensa’s offering of products and services to customers and strengthening its position in the segment of B2B technologies (when the customer is another company) for the financial sector and fintechs.

The shares rose 3.54% in this Tuesday’s session (1), but later softened the highs: at 1:30 pm (Brasilia time), gains were 0.31%, at R$ 29.16.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

Itaú BBA evaluated the acquisition of Mobile2you as positive, being Dimensa’s second in January, confirming that the company’s inorganic growth strategy is in full swing.

The implied multiple for the acquisition is a company value over gross sales of 2.4 times (versus 2.1 times for InovaMind), which BBA sees as positive because it adds new services to Dimensa’s solutions that will support the company’s sustainable growth. company ahead.

Additionally, the bank estimates that Dimensa still has a firepower of R$550 million, which, if used at the same valuation level, has the potential to add R$230 million in revenue for Dimensa, making it more relevant for to Totvs as well as to its competitors. Itaú BBA reiterates Totvs as its main choice in the sector, with a target price of R$36, or up potential of around 24% compared to the previous day’s closing.

XP points out that, despite the small size of the acquisition, XP sees the acquisition of Mobile2you as positive, given that the company is strengthening its position in the B2B technologies segment for the financial and fintech sector.

XP maintains a buy recommendation and a target price of BRL 48 per share for the end of 2022, or a 65% upside potential.

This Tuesday (1), Totvs still had the buy recommendation reiterated by Bank of America, with a target price of R$ 42 (potential appreciation of 45%).

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

Analysts highlight the company’s main growth catalysts and why they believe a reclassification will occur in the coming years.

The first point is the size of the market for the management segment – as TOTVS expands its implementation through the cloud and improves its efficiency, the total cost of a project decreases, opening the way to enter the market for smaller customers, expanding the addressable market significantly.

The second point highlighted is the assessment that Totvs is learning to leverage its competitive advantage of data in ERP (enterprise resource planning, or enterprise resource planning systems), leading to a more efficient and scalable credit origination.

The third point, in line with the recent announcement, is mergers and acquisitions. “Tech companies must have everything to grow, especially when there is an ecosystem being built.”

For BofA analysts, there are reasons to believe that Totvs could triple in the next three years.

As new lines of business, such as TechFin and Gestão de Negócios, allow the company to expand the services offered to customers, its product becomes more accretive, helping customers to improve performance, access new lines of credit and increase sales.

“With this new dynamic, it is fair to assume that Totvs can increase its participation rate, currently at 0.16% versus 0.8% for VTEX. We ran different sensitivity scenarios to understand how participation rate growth would impact the company’s revenue and found that, for a more conservative approach, for every 0.02 percentage point increase, revenue would grow by about R$400 million. On the other hand, with a more aggressive growth assumption of 0.05 percentage point in the market, we found that revenue could increase by R$ 1 billion”, evaluate the analysts.

Analysts currently estimate a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of revenue between 2020 and 2025 of 25%. If the company were able to increase its participation rate by 0.06 point, while also increasing penetration in the SMB business, the CAGR for revenue could increase to 35%, which they believe warrants several “reclassifications” of the assets.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

(with Reuters)

Purchase opportunity? XP Strategist Reveals 6 Cheap Stocks to Buy Today. Watch here.

Related