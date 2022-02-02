Trojan asteroid over 1,000 meters in diameter discovered in Earth orbit

Abhishek Pratap 1 hour ago News Comments Off on Trojan asteroid over 1,000 meters in diameter discovered in Earth orbit 5 Views

https://br.sputniknews.com/20220202/asteroide-troiano-de-mais-de-1000-metros-de-diametro-e-descoberto-na-orbita-terrestre-21243065.html

Trojan asteroid over 1,000 meters in diameter discovered in Earth orbit

Trojan asteroid over 1,000 meters in diameter discovered in Earth orbit

These are space objects that share the orbit with a planet, located at stable points of gravitational equilibrium, the so-called points of… 02.02.2022, Sputnik Brasil

2022-02-02T05:24-0300

2022-02-02T05:24-0300

2022-02-02T07:47-0300

society and everyday

space

Earth

asteroid

orbit

nasa

/html/head/meta[@name=”og:title”]/@content

/html/head/meta[@name=”og:description”]/@content

https://cdnnbr1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/02/20490489_0:153:1921:1233_1920x0_80_0_0_2e8df2377ec136a3e1f1224da871f63d.jpg

An international team of astronomers has discovered an asteroid that follows the orbit of the Earth, being only the second object of this type ever detected in the orbit of our planet. planets, although no others have been found to share this orbital location. The newly discovered Trojan will remain in its present orbit for at least four thousand years, until the wobbles in its motion increase in such a way as to eject it from Earth’s orbit to Earth. The rock in question, measuring 1,180 meters in diameter, is of the carbonaceous type and is among the oldest objects in the Solar System planetary.Trojan asteroids move around the Sun sharing the orbit of a planet, moving close to stable points of gravitational equilibrium (known as Lagrange points), either ahead or behind the planet. NASA astronomers discovered Earth’s first Trojan asteroid more than a decade ago. The so-called 2010 TK7 measures 300 meters in diameter and will remain in Earth orbit for approximately 15,000 years. Observing these objects provides astronomers with a tool to search for other unknown potential Trojans.

https://br.sputniknews.com/20220117/astronomos-descobrem-zona-de-perigo-em-que-asteroides-podem-nao-ser-detectados-por-satelites-21053801.html

2022

Sputnik Brazil

[email protected]

+74956456601

MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“

News

br_BR

Sputnik Brazil

[email protected]

+74956456601

MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“

https://cdnnbr1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/02/20490489_36:0:1883:1385_1920x0_80_0_0_41b410d757329116f8387d61030848c0.jpg

Sputnik Brazil

[email protected]

+74956456601

MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“

space, earth, asteroid, orbit, nasa

05:24 02.02.2022 (updated: 07:47 02.02.2022)

These are space objects that share the orbit with a planet, located at stable points of gravitational equilibrium, the so-called Lagrange points.

An international team of astronomers has discovered a asteroid following Earth’s orbitbeing only the second such object ever detected in the orbit of our planet.

Named 2020 XL5, the celestial body belongs to the so-called Trojan asteroids, of which thousands are known on the various planets, although no others have been found that share this orbital location.
THE newly discovered trojan will remain in its current orbit for at least four thousand years, until the oscillations in its movement increase in such a way as to expel it from Earth’s orbit to other areas of space, according to a publication in the journal Nature Communications.
Artist's illustration of an asteroid approaching Earth - Sputnik Brasil, 1920, 17.01.2022

Astronomers discover ‘danger zone’ where asteroids may not be detected by satellites
The rock in question, 1,180 meters in diameter, is of the carbonaceous type and is among the oldest objects in the Solar System, so it is important in researching the early stages of the planetary system.

the trojan asteroids move around the Sun sharing the orbit of a planet, moving close to stable points of gravitational equilibrium (known as Lagrange points), either ahead or behind the planet.

NASA astronomers discovered Earth’s first Trojan asteroid more than a decade ago. The so-called 2010 TK7 measures 300 meters in diameter and will remain in Earth orbit for approximately 15,000 years.
Observing these objects provides astronomers with a tool to search for other potential unknown Trojans.

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

US to send 3,000 troops to Eastern Europe | World

The United States will send about 3,000 troops to Eastern Europe in the coming days, …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved