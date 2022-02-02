https://br.sputniknews.com/20220202/asteroide-troiano-de-mais-de-1000-metros-de-diametro-e-descoberto-na-orbita-terrestre-21243065.html

Trojan asteroid over 1,000 meters in diameter discovered in Earth orbit

These are space objects that share the orbit with a planet, located at stable points of gravitational equilibrium, the so-called points of… 02.02.2022

2022-02-02T05:24-0300

2022-02-02T05:24-0300

2022-02-02T07:47-0300

An international team of astronomers has discovered an asteroid that follows the orbit of the Earth, being only the second object of this type ever detected in the orbit of our planet. planets, although no others have been found to share this orbital location. The newly discovered Trojan will remain in its present orbit for at least four thousand years, until the wobbles in its motion increase in such a way as to eject it from Earth’s orbit to Earth. The rock in question, measuring 1,180 meters in diameter, is of the carbonaceous type and is among the oldest objects in the Solar System planetary.Trojan asteroids move around the Sun sharing the orbit of a planet, moving close to stable points of gravitational equilibrium (known as Lagrange points), either ahead or behind the planet. NASA astronomers discovered Earth’s first Trojan asteroid more than a decade ago. The so-called 2010 TK7 measures 300 meters in diameter and will remain in Earth orbit for approximately 15,000 years. Observing these objects provides astronomers with a tool to search for other unknown potential Trojans.

