Uberlândia City Hall holds first meeting in the metaverse

According to information from the official website of Uberlândia City Hallin the last week, they carried out the first working meeting in the history of the Executive within a metaverse. Online service was used Horizon Workroomsfrom Meta, to carry out interaction in the digital universe.

The meeting was held between the Municipality of Uberlândia and the startup Sapiens, which operates in the city. The company works in the field of artificial intelligence with the aim of making predictions of commodity price trends — in Brazil, some of the main commodities are coffee, soybeans, wheat and oil.

entering the metaverse

To participate in the broadcast, Mayor Odelmo Leão, the municipal secretary Ana Paula Junqueira and one of the founders of Sapiens, Maurício Lemos, used virtual reality glasses to enter a chat room at Horizon Workrooms. During the meeting, they discussed the “agribusiness and technology perspectives in the city and in Brazil”.

Sapiens also had the opportunity to understand a little more about the computerization projects that are taking place in public services in Uberlândia, such as the first Agromineral Pole in Brazil and the South Technological Pole.

Not everything is perfect

Mayor Odelmo Leão wearing a virtual reality glassesSource: Uberlândia City Hall

A video published by the city of Uberlândia gave an idea of ​​how the meeting went. The production, however, has high frame drops and lagged graphics. In addition, it is also possible to see some bugs during the meeting, such as mismatched movements.

The Horizon Workrooms platform is the main bet of Meta, formerly Facebook, to gain space in the growing market of the metaverse. The app is now available for holding meetings through the Oculus Quest 2.