Understanding the omicron; different symptoms, less intubations and infantile syndromes

“Strain of God”, “vaccinal virus” and “early Christmas present” were some of the terms used to describe the variant. SARS-CoV-2 omicron late last year when she was identified in South Africa.

Studies have suggested that this strain of the new coronavirus is in fact less aggressive than the previous ones, among other factors, because it has a lower capacity to invade the lung epithelium.

On the other hand, the greater affinity with the cells of the upper airways seems to have given the omicron a power of dissemination that has been compared to that of measles – one of the most contagious pathogens ever described. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the omicron contaminates one hundred people every three seconds in the world. The information is from Agência Fapesp.

+ Read more: Curitiba records the highest number of active cases of covid-19 of the pandemic

In Brazil, this has been reflected in successive records of daily cases of Covid-19. Only on Saturday (29), according to the consortium of press vehicles, 207,316 new infections were registered. The moving average of cases over the previous seven days was 183,896 – 165% higher than the one recorded two weeks ago.

For experts, the fact that the number of hospitalizations and deaths from Covid-19 is not growing at the same rate is due more to the population’s previous immunity – whether from vaccination or previous infections – than to the intrinsic characteristics of the virus.

“In unvaccinated individuals, the disease is not so mild, and can cause death and important injuries. The point is that this virus has found a different host, which is no longer virgin from exposure”, says physician Paulo Saldiva, professor at the Faculty of Medicine of the University of São Paulo (FM-USP).

This is also the opinion of Elnara Negri, a pulmonologist at Hospital Sírio-Libanês. “It is a variant very similar to the previous ones. The point is that in Brazil we are fortunate to have a population with good vaccination coverage.

The only patient I had to intubate in this wave, so far, was not immunized. And he developed SARS-CoV-2 pneumonia with classic microcirculatory thrombosis. In the vast majority of those assisted, the disease had a good course and I consider the vaccine to be largely responsible,” he says.

In partnership with colleagues from the Department of Pathology at FM-USP, including Saldiva, Negri was one of the first people in the world to raise the hypothesis that blood clotting disorders would be at the base of the most serious symptoms of Covid-19 – among them respiratory failure and pulmonary fibrosis. She points out that even among vaccinated people, especially in the elderly and individuals with comorbidities, the omicron can cause coagulopathy.

“If around the sixth day of symptoms, instead of improving, the patient starts to have fever, lower back pain and a worsening of tiredness or malaise, it is time to go to the doctor and get tests done to see if there is coagulopathy”, he warns. .

Infectologist Esper Kallás, from FM-USP, highlights that in places where vaccine coverage is lower, the number of hospitalized for Covid-19 has increased significantly. One example is the Federal District, where the occupancy rate of beds in intensive care units (ICUs) reached 100% again. According to the DF State Health Department, 90% of those hospitalized for Covid-19 have not been vaccinated or have incomplete immunization. In another six states – Espírito Santo, Goiás, Mato Grosso do Sul, Pernambuco, Piauí and Rio Grande do Norte – occupancy in ICUs is above 80%. In the case of pediatric ICUs, the situation is already critical in at least three states: Mato Grosso do Sul, Maranhão and Rio Grande do Norte.

+ See also: Curitiba recorded above-average rainfall in January; interior “was in debt”

The trend is also up in the number of deaths: there were 695 on Saturday, totaling 626,643 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic. The moving average of deaths is up 243% from two weeks ago.

blind flight

Experts interviewed by the report say that the scarcity of diagnostic tests and the blackout of data at the Ministry of Health – caused by an alleged hacker attack that took place on December 10 – have made it difficult to accurately assess how the wave of the omicron is evolving in the country. .

“We are a little lost in relation to the lethality rate, for example, which is very important information and can help convince people to get vaccinated”, says Saldiva.

According to the researcher, the problem is also a reflection of the low investment in epidemiological surveillance in the states. “At the height of the pandemic, the lack of human resources was supplied here in the state of São Paulo by the academic community, which worked on a voluntary basis. But the teams have now demobilized,” he says.

Last week, according to researchers from Imperial College London (United Kingdom), the transmission rate of SARS-CoV-2 in Brazil reached 1.78 – the highest rate since July 2020. This means that every 100 infected people are transmitting the virus to another 178. The British group had not calculated the index for Brazil since December 2021, due to the blackout of data at the Ministry of Health.

Estimates from the University of Washington, in the United States, point out that Brazil may reach a peak of 1.3 million infected per day by Covid-19 in mid-February. The projections include not only confirmed positive cases, but also estimates of who has become infected and never even tested.

What has changed

In the first wave of the pandemic, in 2020, the loss of smell and taste was considered one of the main indications of infection by SARS-CoV-2. Negri says that this symptom has no longer been observed and, on the other hand, sore throat has become something much more recurrent. “Fever and cough are still common. Some patients also experience diarrhea,” he reports.

Pediatrician Ana Escobar reports something similar among children, most of whom have not yet been vaccinated. “It usually starts with a sore throat, then fever – which can reach 39ºC and last two or three days –, headache and body ache. By the fourth day the child is well. Sometimes the cough persists until the tenth day,” she says.

+ Read more: Curitiba recorded above-average rainfall in January; interior “was in debt”

Although the presentation of the disease in this population has not changed significantly, highlights the doctor, the number of children affected is proportionally much higher with the omicron. “So it is normal that hospitalizations also increase, especially among those who have some underlying pathology, such as chronic lung diseases, rheumatology or cancer.”

Werther Brunow de Carvalho, coordinator of the pediatric and neonatal ICUs at the Instituto da Criança, linked to the Hospital das Clínicas da FM-USP, points out that the ômicron – like the previous strains – can cause pediatric multisystem inflammatory syndrome (SIM-P), a condition characterized by persistent fever and inflammation in various organs, such as the heart, intestines and lungs.

“The percentage of children who develop the syndrome is lower with the omicron, but it can happen. And so there is no doubt that we should vaccinate”, says Carvalho.

The doctor says that at Santa Catarina Hospital, where he also works, the number of children treated with symptoms of respiratory infection doubled in January compared to the previous month. “In addition to SARS-CoV-2, there are cases of influenza, rhinovirus, parainfluenza and respiratory syncytial virus”, he says.

Pregnant women and postpartum women continue to be one of the populations at greatest risk for severe forms of Covid-19, informs obstetrician Rossana Pulcineli, a professor at FM-USP and a member of the Brazilian Obstetric Observatory (OOBr). Data released by the group last year, before the arrival of the ômicron, indicate that the chance of death of an unvaccinated pregnant woman is 526% greater than that of a fully immunized one.

“Among those hospitalized without vaccine, 15% died. The number drops to 9% among those who received a dose of the immunizing agent and to 3% among those with the complete vaccination schedule”, he says.

+ Did you see this one? How to increase testosterone level with exercise after age 40?

According to the doctor, although the omicron causes milder conditions, especially in immunized pregnant women, the number of hospitalizations due to flu syndrome has grown again in this population, from 147 in November to 1,643 in January, according to the most recent data from the Information System of the Epidemiological Surveillance of Influenza (Sivep-Gripe). Among those hospitalized, 43.5% have a confirmed diagnosis of Covid-19, 4.8% of influenza (H3N2 influenza) and in 51.6% the cause has not been defined, which reflects the low availability of diagnostic tests.

“It is already known that pregnant women respond poorly to influenza and there was no monitoring when cases started to increase. We went weeks without updated data at a critical moment like this”, says Pulcineli, who also emphasizes the importance of pregnant women taking the third dose of the vaccine.

About treatments with proven effectiveness, Kallás says that there are already two approved for use in the country: the antiviral remdesivir and the monoclonal antibodies.