Unimed races in Parnaíba bring together professional and amateur athletes | SOS Unimed

About 350 professional athletes, amateurs and children were present at the special edition of the Unimed Races held on Saturday (29) in Parnaíba. The focus was on Unimed’s new Children’s Emergency Room, located on Avenida Presidente Vargas, downtown. The race had a course of 7km for adults, 500m for children and a social course also of 500m or 1km.

Children also participated in the race in Parnaíba.

In addition to celebrating the arrival of the city’s first 24-hour Emergency Care the competition aimed to promote sports practice and a healthier lifestyle.

“Physical activity is an important ally in disease prevention and general well-being. We are committed to promoting and encouraging a healthier life for the whole of society”, stressed the cardiologist and vice president of the Unimed Teresina System, Newton Nunes Filho (CRM-PI 2419).

Race was attended by professional and amateur athletes.

For the athletes, the edition in the city was an achievement. “I just have to thank everyone for the organization and for bringing this great event to Parnaíba. The competition was a little difficult due to the hot weather, but with the calm course I overcame the challenge and won first place”, thanked Luís da Paixão, who finished the race in 23’37” and was the 1st overall male.

Edition of Corridas Unimed in Parnaíba celebrated the arrival of the 24-hour Children's Emergency Service.

In the women’s category, the highest place on the podium was the amateur runner Kerfilly Lima with a time of 32’17”. “I had been training hard for this competition, but I had some health problems and almost missed the race. Thank God I recovered and got this placement. I am very happy with the 1st place and I hope this is the first race of many for Unimed”.

The competition promoted sports practice and a healthier lifestyle.

The athlete Jefferson Probo was an example of overcoming in competition, as it is in life. He has had a liver transplant since 2019 and started racing in 2021. Participation in the event was a personal achievement and also a preparation for another challenge: competing in the World Transplant Games to be held in Australia next year. “I’m in the competition as a way to celebrate life and bring the message of the importance of organ donation to the entire Piauí society”, stressed the runner who finished the race in 53’02”.