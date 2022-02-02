UOL public does not agree with Rodrigo Mussi’s elimination

The audience of UOL does not agree with the second elimination of “BBB 22” (TV Globo). Rodrigo, from the popcorn team, received the highest percentage of votes to leave the reality showand, consequently, stay out of the race for the millionaire prize.

Who do you want eliminated from ‘BBB 22’? poll closed Total of 305093 votes 41.44% 38.88% 19.68% Total of 305093 wishes The UOL vote has no scientific character or influence on the result of the TV Globo program

in the vote of UOL, Natália received 41.44% of the votes to come out of confinement. Rodrigo was in second place, with 38.88% of the votes and Jessilane was the one that received the least votes, 19.68% in total. Since the formation of the wall, on Sunday,

In the official count of the program, Rodrigo left the game after receiving 48.45% of the votes. Natália 26.1% of the votes and Jessilane received 25.45%.

The poll measures exclusively the preference of the readers of the UOL. It has no scientific sampling value and also does not interfere with the program’s progress.

Check out the announcement: