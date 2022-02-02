US asks Bolsonaro to cancel trip to Russia: source

The United States government has appealed to Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro to cancel a visit to the President of the United States. Russia, Vladimir Putin, due to heightened tensions over the presence of Russian troops near Ukraine, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters.

The diplomatic pressure appears to be part of a global push by the United States to isolate Russia amid concerns about a possible conflict in Ukraine.

For Bolsonaro, who lost his most important ally after the electoral defeat of former US President Donald Trump, the trip, planned for this month, represents a chance to establish a global presence, with a view to re-election this year.

US officials fear the trip to Moscow could embolden Putin as he participates in talks to prevent an invasion, said the source, who is not authorized to speak publicly.

“It’s not a good time to go,” the source said. She added that US officials had “tried to dissuade Bolsonaro from making the trip”, stressing that this could prove to be a miscalculation.

The US State Department and the White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The Brazilian Ministry of Foreign Affairs also declined to comment on the matter.

A Brazilian diplomat, who asked not to be identified, said that Bolsonaro’s trip was still confirmed, and that the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, did not pressure Brazil to cancel the trip when talking to the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Carlos França, on Sunday (30).

“There hasn’t been any talk of cancellation,” he said. According to him, the United States knows that Bolsonaro’s visit to Moscow will only deal with trade issues.

This Monday (31), Bolsonaro said he hopes the crisis in Ukraine will be resolved “in harmony”. In an interview with Record TV, broadcast on social media, the president said he does not expect to bring the matter up during his meeting with Putin, and that the focus should be on economic issues, such as agribusiness.

“If this matter comes to the agenda, it will be at the will of President Putin,” Bolsonaro said.

Brazil voted this Monday in favor of a US motion to discuss the Ukrainian situation in the UN Security Council. The United States needed at least nine votes to proceed with the council meeting after Russia asked for a procedural vote. Ten members voted in favor; Russia and China voted against; and India, Gabon and Kenya abstained.

The source said Brazil’s vote had helped allay fears that Bolsonaro could take sides on the Ukrainian situation, but added that the trip was still a concern.

