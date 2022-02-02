US closes 301,000 private sector jobs in January, shows ADP; projection was of job creation

Surprising negatively the market, the United States closed 301 thousand jobs in the private sector in December, showed this Wednesday (2) the ADP Employment Report.

The median of economists’ projections compiled by Refinitiv pointed to the creation of 207,000 jobs.

December data has been revised downwards to show 776,000 jobs created, instead of the 807,000 initially reported.

“The labor market recovery took a step backwards in early 2022 due to the effects of the Ômicron variant and its significant, though likely temporary, impact on employment growth,” Nela Richardson, chief economist at ADP, said in the report. .

The ADP report is jointly developed with Moody’s Analytics and was published ahead of the Department of Labor’s more comprehensive employment data, which will be released on Friday. However, he has a history fraco forecast of job creation in the private sector in the government report, due to differences in methodology.

Economists expect job creation outside the agricultural sector have had an increase moderate or even retreat in January after coronavirus infections, driven by the Ômicron variant, hit the country.

According to a US Census survey published in mid-January, 8.8 million people reported not being working for reasons related to the coronavirus between December 29 and January 10.

According to a Reuters poll of economists, there must have been 150,000 jobs created outside the agricultural sector in January. The US economy added 199,000 jobs in December, the lowest number in a year.

The White House has been frantically trying to prepare the country for the release of a disappointing figure, with several officials providing a preview of the report.

“I think the important point, from our perspective, is the underlying strength of the economy,” Jared Bernstein, a member of the White House Council of Economic Advisers, told CNN this week. “The underlying strength of the labor market continues because, as we have seen, the number of cases is regressing.”

The United States is reporting an average of 461,097 new coronavirus infections daily, down from more than 700,000 in mid-January, according to a Reuters analysis of official data.

Demand for labor is strong, with fewer workers available. There were 10.9 million openings at the end of December.

(With Reuters)

