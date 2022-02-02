US presses for cancellation of Bolsonaro’s trip to Russia

Amid tensions involving fears of an invasion of Ukraine by Russia, the United States government has interceded with the Brazilian to cancel President Jair Bolsonaro’s trip to Moscow scheduled for mid-month, according to Brazilian press outlets.

According to the newspaper The globe, White House representatives argued that the timing is not suitable for the meeting between Bolsonaro and Russian President Vladimir Putin, as it could be interpreted as Brazil taking sides in the Russia-Ukraine crisis.

To the newspaper, a source from the Brazilian government stated that this will not be the message of the visit. “We want diplomatic understanding between Russia and Ukraine, two countries with which we have excellent relations,” he said.

According to the calculation of Folha de S.Paulo and Poder360, the American Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, expressed concerns about this possible symbolic message of Bolsonaro’s visit in a telephone conversation with the Brazilian Foreign Minister, Carlos França, last Sunday (01/30).

According to Poder360, France informed Blinken that Bolsonaro’s trip is maintained and that Brazil remains in favor of a lasting diplomatic solution to tensions.

On January 10 – days after Brazil took a rotating seat on the UN Security Council, with a two-year term – Blinken had asked the Bolsonaro government for a “strong and united” response against “Russia’s new aggressions” to the Ukraine.

In this Sunday’s phone call, in addition to expressing apprehension about Bolsonaro’s trip to Moscow, Blinken would have asked Brazil to vote this Monday in favor of holding a meeting at the UN Security Council on the situation in Ukraine – which Brazil ended up doing.

At the meeting, Ronaldo Costa Filho, Brazil’s ambassador to the UN, tried to maintain a neutral position and called for dialogue between the parties involved in the current tensions around Ukraine.

“The prohibition of the use of force and the peaceful resolution of disputes and the principle of sovereignty and territorial integrity and the protection of human rights are pillars of our collective security system,” he said.

THE leaf, the US Embassy in Brasilia stated that “the US, Brazil and other democratic nations have a responsibility to uphold democratic principles and protect the rule-based order, in addition to reinforcing this message to Russia at every opportunity.”

Bolsonaro’s trip

Bolsonaro confirmed last Thursday his trip to Moscow. According to the Planalto Palace, the date has not yet been defined, but the president is expected to leave for Russia around February 12.

According to Bolsonaro, the invitation to the meeting came from Putin, and the objective is to strengthen ties and improve trade relations between the two countries. Asked by a supporter if the Russian leader would be conservative and “people of ours”, Bolsonaro replied that he “is conservative, yes”.

The trip to Russia is expected to be followed by a visit to Hungary, where Bolsonaro is expected to meet the far-right Prime Minister Viktor Orbán. This Tuesday, Orbán will meet with Putin.

The Russia-Ukraine crisis

The United States and NATO say about 100,000 Russian troops are stationed along the border with Ukraine, raising fears of an invasion by Moscow. The Kremlin denies planning an attack on the neighboring country and accuses the West of creating “hysteria”.

The administration of US President Joe Biden and allied countries have tried to prevent the feared invasion through diplomacy and have threatened to impose economic sanctions on Russia, including directly against Putin.

Despite ongoing negotiations, Russia and the US have been unable to reach any agreement in recent weeks to ease tensions.

While Moscow says it has no plans to invade Ukraine, it demands that NATO promise not to allow Kiev to join the Atlantic Alliance and to reduce its military presence in Eastern Europe. Both the White House and NATO turned down the requests, calling the demands “impossible.”

This Tuesday, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is due to travel to Kiev to speak with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who accuses the West of creating “panic” and harming his country’s economy with talks about war.