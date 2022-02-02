US to send 3,000 troops to Eastern Europe | World

The United States will send about 3,000 troops to Eastern Europe in the coming days, the Pentagon said on Wednesday.

The move follows an increase in tension on the border with Ukraine, with Russian and Belarusian military exercises in the area.

At least 2,000 US troops will be deployed to bases in Poland and Germany, a US security spokesman told a news conference.

In addition, more than 1,000 US troops already serving on European bases will be deployed to Romania – NATO’s closest arm to Russia.

Russia says it has no plans to invade Ukraine, but the West says the country is preparing for war.

That’s because Russia has been pushing to prevent Ukraine from joining NATO’s (North Atlantic Treaty Organization) western security alliance.

On Tuesday, Russian forces carried out military exercises to practice covert movements and fire with grenade launchers, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

The exercises come amid deployments of troops near the Ukrainian border and a wave of military activity that has put the West on high alert.

Russia denies any threatening behavior.

Dragging into conflict

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that the West ignored his country’s main concerns about security in the region.

He also claimed that the Americans are trying to drag Moscow into conflict.

“His most important task is to contain Russia’s development,” Putin said of the United States at his first press conference in more than a month. “Ukraine is just an instrument to achieve this goal.”