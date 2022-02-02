Vaccination schedule includes children from 7 to 9 years old until Friday – Campos 24 Horas







02/1/2022, 16:06, Photo: Aline Mendes/SubCom.







The Municipal Health Department, through the Undersecretary of Primary Care, Surveillance and Health Promotion (Subpav), prepared a schedule of childhood vaccinations that will cover one age group per day. Thus, this Wednesday (02), children aged 7 years will be vaccinated, regardless of sex. On Thursday (03), those who are 8 years old receive the vaccine and, on Friday (04), it will be the turn of those who are 9 years old. The application of the vaccine will be by online scheduling and also by distribution of password in 13 posts and aims to increase the reach of immunized children in the city.

For those who choose to schedule online (HERE), the application will be from 8:30 am to 11 am at the following stations: Reference Center for Special Immunobiologicals (CRIE) and Centro Saúde Guarus; at the Basic Family Health Units (UBSF) Parque Prazeres, Parque Imperial, Parque Rodoviário and Cidade da Criança. From 11 am to 1 pm, the service will be by password destruction.

Vaccination will also be applied only through the distribution of a password, from 8 am to 1 pm, at the UBSF of Poço Gordo, Conselheiro Josino, Ponta da Lama, Lagoa de Cima, Santo Amaro and at the UPH of Travessão and Morro do Coco.

"Those who make the appointment, but arrive after hours are served with a password and must follow the order of arrival", explains the coordinator of Immunizations of the Secretary of Health, Leonardo Cordeiro.

At the time of vaccination, regardless of whether by appointment or password, you must present the vaccination booklet, ID, CPF, or card from the Unified Health System (SUS) and proof of residence.

Comorbidities and Disabilities – Vaccination of children aged 5 to 11 with comorbidities and disabilities continues to be carried out at the same posts and upon presentation of a supporting document that can be a medical report, free public transport cards, including the Municipal Autistic Identification Card (CMIA); documents of attendance in rehabilitation centers or specialized units; official document identifying the disability, in addition to personal documents and proof of residence. Everyone will have priority in the queue.

It is considered permanent disability to receive the vaccine against Covid-19, individuals who have long-term impairment of a physical, mental, intellectual and sensory nature. They are: people with motor limitations that cause great difficulty or inability to walk or climb stairs; with difficulties or inability to hear, even with the use of a hearing aid; with inability to see even with the use of glasses; and with a permanent intellectual disability that limits their usual abilities, such as Down Syndrome; Fragile X Syndrome; Prader-Willi Syndrome; Angelman Syndrome; Williams Syndrome; Alzheimer's; Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD); Disabling diseases, temporary or permanent.

Comorbidities are heart disease; lung disease; immunocompromised; chronic kidney disease; chronic neurological disease; chronic liver disease; chronic hematologic disease; obesity; diabetes mellitus; and asthma. All recipients must prove the comorbidity through a medical report, prescription, card from some program, such as, for example, the Assistance Program for Patients with Asthma and Rhinitis (Proapar) or High Complexity Care Units (UNACON), among others.

NIGHT VACCINATION – Children without comorbidities can also be vaccinated at night, respecting the age group of the day, which follows increasing order (Wednesday, 7 years old / Thursday, 8 years old / Friday, 9 years old). In this case, the application of the vaccine by online schedule will occur exclusively at the Pre-Hospital Unit (UPH) of Guarus, from 18:00 to 20:00. After that time, that is, from 20:00 to 22:00, the service will be by password, according to the application capacity of the unit. All must be accompanied by parents or legal guardians and with the vaccination book, RG, CPF, or card from the Unified Health System (SUS) and proof of residence.