Vaccines and the nocebo effect



Rate our content: There was an error making your request, please try again!

OK Thanks! Your evaluation is essential for us to continue improving the Pebmed Portal OK

The PEBMED Portal is intended for doctors and other health professionals. Our contents inform recent panoramas of medicine. If you are interested in publishing your resume on the internet, connecting with patients and increasing your differentials, create a free profile on AgendarConsulta, PEBMED’s partner site. If you are interested in more content and courses aimed at medical residency, get to know Medcel, PEBMED’s partner site

Although vaccination is considered one of the pillars for controlling the Covid-19 pandemic, inadequate vaccination coverage is still one of the challenges that is imposed internationally. Among the reasons for low coverage is vaccine hesitancy, often due to fear of adverse events. The fact that immunizers are administered with little-known platforms and the disclosure of atypical adverse events are factors that contribute to this phenomenon.

In this sense, educating the population about the real risk of adverse events with vaccination against Covid-19 can be an essential tool in daily practice. A concept applied in clinical trials is the so-called nocebo effect, characterized by the occurrence of adverse events associated with placebo. These events are believed to be related to previous symptoms, anxiety and expectation of adverse events. A study published in JAMA sought to investigate the proportion of nocebo effect in Covid-19 vaccine trials.

Read too: Do we use the placebo effect to our advantage?

Materials and methods

This is a systematic review with meta-analysis that included randomized clinical trials on vaccines against Covid-19 in individuals older than 16 years and published in English. Studies were eligible if they included analysis of adverse events within 7 days of vaccine administration, included an inert placebo arm, and provided separate information on adverse events in the placebo and vaccine arms.

The different adverse events were classified into categories: any adverse event, any local adverse event and any systemic adverse event. To homogenize the categories, the authors grouped events that were considered to be the same symptom (such as arthralgia and joint pain) or strictly related (such as nausea and vomiting).

Results

After the review, 12 articles were included, with data from 45,380 participants: 22,578 who received placebo and 23,817 who received vaccine. Due to the multiple vaccine groups in some studies, only 22,802 participants from the vaccine group were included.

The combined proportion of participants in the placebo group who reported at least 1 systemic or local adverse event after administration of the 1st dose of the product was 35.2% (95% CI = 26.7 – 43.7%) and 16.2 % (95% CI = 11.3 – 21.1%). In the group that received the active immunizer, these proportions were 46.3% (95% CI = 38.2 – 54.3%) and 66.7% (95% CI = 53.2 – 80.3%). respectively. The rates between groups suggest that after the first vaccine dose, the nocebo effect would account for 76% of systemic events and 24.3% of local events.

After the 2nd dose, the proportions of adverse events in the placebo groups were lower, with 31.8% (CI 95% = 28.7 – 35.0%) of participants reporting any systemic adverse event and 11.8% (CI 95 % = 6.6 – 17.1%) reporting any local event. This difference in the proportion of events between the 1st and 2nd doses was statistically significant. In the active immunizer groups, the proportions of adverse events were higher after the 2nd dose, with a statistically significant difference for systemic but not local events.

The ratios of adverse event proportions between the placebo and intervention groups suggest that the nocebo effect would account for 51.8% and 16.2% of systemic and local events, respectively, after the second dose. The most common adverse events reported by participants in the placebo group were headache and fatigue.

Know more: Vaccines remain effective against Omicron: the evidence so far

Regarding severity, the analysis of the two largest studies that indicated this parameter showed a similar proportion in the degrees of severity of the events reported between the placebo and intervention groups after the first dose of the product. After the second dose, the proportion of moderate and severe events increased in the group of participants who received the vaccine, remaining the same in the placebo group.

The authors point out some limitations of the study, such as the small number of studies included and the heterogeneity between them. However, they point out that the results suggest that the most common symptoms related to vaccines are highly associated with the nocebo effect.

As previous drug studies have indicated that guidance regarding the possibility of a nocebo effect — that people who have not received any active ingredient experience the same events that are usually associated with vaccination, which can be related to anxiety, for example — can help reduce the occurrence of adverse events and assist in treatment acceptance.

Related Content

Test evaluates the effectiveness of drugs for each patient

The mix of anti-Covid-19 vaccines

Transplanted patients and third dose of Covid-19 vaccine

Nipah virus, paracetamol during pregnancy, third dose and more: check out the top 10 of September [infográfico]

Author:

Infectologist at the Clementino Fraga Filho University Hospital (UFRJ) ⦁ Graduation in Medicine at the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro

References:

Haas, JW, Bender, FL, Ballou, S, Kelley, JM, Wilhelm, M, Miller, FG, Rief, W, Kaptchuk, TJ. Frequency of Adverse Events in the Placebo Arms of COVID-19 Vaccine Trials: A Systematic Review and Meta-analysis. JAMA Network Open. 2022;5(1):e2143955. doi:10.1001/jamanetworkopen.2021.43955