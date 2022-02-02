Vehicle rotation is suspended in SP this Tuesday after Subway work collapses and opens a crater on Marginal Tietê | São Paulo

THE Municipal car rotation will be suspended this Tuesday (1st) after a work on Line 6-Orange of the Metro collapsed and opened a crater on the local runway of Marginal Tietê, in Freguesia do Ó, North Zone of São Paulo.
The Traffic Engineering Company (CET) informed at 12:45 that the lanes of Marginal Tietê, towards the Ayrton Senna highway, are closed. Vehicles are being diverted. In a note, the CET asked drivers to avoid Marginal Tietê and the roads in the region.
“There is a controlled channeling in two lanes of the express lane for vehicles to cross the work site safely. Field agents of the Company are on site guiding the drivers”, said the CET, in a note.
For the flow of dammed traffic, vehicles that are in the central lane are being destined for the express. The vehicles that are on the local lane are being directed to the corridor of Av. Ermano Marchetti / Marquês de São Vicente, and return to the Marginal at the height of Praça Pedro Corazza.
Traffic on Marginal Tietê, in São Paulo, after a collapse in the Metro works on the local track this Tuesday (1) — Photo: Marina Pinhoni/g1
When the rotation is valid, the vehicles are prevented from circulating in the Expanded Centerincluding the roads that delimit the so-called Minianel Viário, formed by the Tietê and Pinheiros marginals, Bandeirantes and Afonso D’Esccragnole Taunay avenues, Maria Maluf Road Complex, Tancredo Neves and Provisional Boards, Grande São Paulo Viaduct and Professor Luís Inácio de Anhaia Melo and Salim Farah Maluf.
A crater opened up on Marginal Tietê after the asphalt gave way next to the work on the Metro Line 6-Orange, on Marginal Tietê, in Freguesia do Ó, in the North Zone of São Paulo, on Tuesday morning (1st). There were no injuries. Two employees who had contact with the water that gushed from the accident were rescued by firefighters.
The collapse took place around 9 am, before Ponte do Piqueri, towards Ayrton Senna, next to a dug well built between the future Santa Marina and Freguesia do Ó stations.
According to the secretary of Metropolitan Transport, José Galli, a leak in a sewer gallery caused the accident.