Vehicle rotation is suspended in SP until Friday after Subway work collapses and opens a crater on Marginal Tietê | São Paulo

In the morning, the Traffic Engineering Company (CET) reported that the local and central lanes of Marginal Tietê, towards the Ayrton Senna highway, remain closed. The express lane has been cleared for traffic flow.

According to the company, the hole created by the accident on Tuesday (1) stopped giving way and was stabilized during the dawn, when workers from the company concessionaire of the work began to concrete the crater and began the work of draining the water.

The dammed traffic from the local lane closed on the Marginal is being diverted to the central and express lanes. The vehicles that are on the local lane are being directed to the corridor of Av. Ermano Marchetti / Marquês de São Vicente, and return to the Marginal at the height of Praça Pedro Corazza.

On Tuesday night (1), the mayor of São Paulo, Ricardo Nunes (MDB), was at the crater site and said that stakes will be placed between the central and local lanes to prevent the crater from increasing. This staking will begin – probably – on the morning of this Wednesday (02), said the mayor.

Nunes also published in this Wednesday’s Official Gazette a decree creating an alternative route on the Marginal through Aquinos Street and opening a provisional route on public and private land in the continuation of it. (see photo below).

The mayor’s decree mentions the creation of an alternative route in an emergency, but does not mention an exact implementation date. The City Hall talks unofficially about creating the alternative route in up to two days, because authorization is needed from the owners of some sheds that are in private areas, to build the alternative.

2 of 2 Alternative route that will be created on the Marginal do Tietê, according to the decree published by Mayor Ricardo Nunes (MDB) this Wednesday (2). — Photo: Reproduction/Official Gazette Alternative route that will be created on the Marginal do Tietê, according to the decree published by Mayor Ricardo Nunes (MDB) this Wednesday (2). — Photo: Reproduction/Official Gazette

The Official State Gazette also published this Wednesday (2) the constitution of the committee created by the Metropolitan Transport Department, together with the Department of Infrastructure and Environment, which will investigate the facts that generated the accident and responsibilities related to the episode.

The Committee, according to the São Paulo government, will be made up of professionals with expertise in the technical, financial, legal and communication areas and will, among other attributions, also monitor compliance with the necessary measures to recover the accident area.

“The collegiate will also have representatives of entities of the direct or indirect administration of the State of São Paulo, the Municipality of São Paulo and Public Service Concessionaires, to participate in the work, aiming at the adoption of measures for the rapid normalization of local traffic. and the resumption of works”, said the Transport Department.

A crater opened up on Marginal Tietê after the asphalt gave way next to the work on the Metro Line 6-Orange, on Marginal Tietê, in Freguesia do Ó, in the North Zone of São Paulo, on Tuesday morning (1st). There were no injuries. Two employees who had contact with the water that gushed from the accident were rescued by firefighters.

The collapse occurred around 9 am, before Ponte do Piqueri, towards Ayrton Senna, next to a dug well built between the future Santa Marina and Freguesia do Ó stations, on Line 6-Orange.

Over the course of Tuesday, the crater opened in the accident increased in size and affected three of the four lanes of the Marginal do Tietê local runway.

According to the secretary of Metropolitan Transport, José Galli, a leak in a sewer gallery caused the accident.

