Verde and SPX see traders preparing for Lula’s return

(Bloomberg) — Two of Brazil’s most renowned hedge fund managers see markets gearing up for a Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva victory in this year’s presidential election, an outcome they consider all but certain.

At an event organized by Credit Suisse on Tuesday, Luis Stuhlberger said that the former president should not adopt radical policies in an eventual third term.

“Lula is the favorite to win the election — he’s almost already won,” said Stuhlberger, CEO and chief investment officer at Verde Asset Management. “I don’t think that a revanchist Lula, or a unionist Lula, or a leftist Lula will prevail.”

Lula, who has led all opinion polls so far, has a complex relationship with markets. Assets soared when he was in power in the early 2000s, aided by a massive rise in commodity prices, but the glow faded amid mistakes made by his handpicked successor, Dilma Rousseff.

In the 2018 election, investors cheered when the leftist politician was barred from running due to convictions that landed him in prison. For many, Lula has become the face of Brazilian corruption, helping to strengthen Jair Bolsonaro. When Lula’s convictions were dropped on procedural grounds last year, freeing him to run again, assets plummeted.

However, investors have also become disillusioned with Bolsonaro, who has failed to push through a broad reform agenda and is perceived to have tarnished Brazil’s reputation abroad with controversial positions on topics ranging from climate issues to vaccines. In addition, Bolsonaro is managing an economy that is still suffering from the impact of the coronavirus pandemic: Brazil has returned to recession and inflation runs above 10%.

“Don’t kill the messenger: people like Lula out there. And they don’t like Bolsonaro. That’s a fact”, said Rogério Xavier, co-founder of SPX Capital, at the same event. The foreign investor sees Brazil “with prospects for improvement with Lula taking power,” he said.

The perception, Xavier said, is already showing up in market streams. In the first weeks of January, foreigners poured US$ 9.2 billion in derivatives betting on the real. Local stocks saw an inflow of more than BRL 30 billion from non-residents in January, with investors including Franklin Templeton and Mirae Asset Global Investments seeing room for a rebound.

“The Brazilian stock market has lagged behind” in relation to the rise in other regions and foreigners “see the exchange of power — assuming that Lula’s election is well underway — as a responsible Lula, who will address the center,” Xavier said. . He added that while he does not necessarily agree that Lula will be fiscally responsible, it is unlikely that a Workers’ Party government will make “major transformations” in the country. “I think Brazil will make little progress.”

