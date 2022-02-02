VIDEO: ‘Muse of the Roads’ can’t stand up and shows how her face turned out

Aline Füchter, the ‘Muse of the Roads’ spoke on video for the first time after the accident she suffered and reports all her drama

Aline Füchter, 31, considered the “Musa das Estradas”, published a video on Tuesday afternoon (02/01) about her condition after suffering a truck accident in Mato Grosso. The truck driver had to return to Tubarão by road, facing more than 2 thousand km of asphalt, as she was prevented from taking a plane due to her condition. She needed a medical clearance to fly, something she didn’t have.

The airline even came forward, explaining the whole situation. At home, Aline used her YouTube channel to show how her face turned out, in addition to “everything that broke” in the terrible accident. Check it out below.

remember the accident

Aline Füchter Ouriques, 31, a truck driver from Tubarão, in the south of Santa Catarina, suffered a serious traffic accident on January 13, in Mato Grosso. The crash took place between the BR-174, between the municipalities of Porto Esperidião and Pontes e Lacerda.

The truck that Aline was driving, a Scania R450, hit the side of a dump truck that was heading in the opposite direction of the highway. The woman from Santa Catarina was trapped in the wreckage and was taken to a hospital in the region with a broken arm and bruises all over her body.