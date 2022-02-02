Vini Jr. and Coutinho in high and ‘split classic’: the reactions of fans at Mineirão in the Seleção’s game

The 4-0 victory over Paraguay, on Tuesday night, for the 16th and third-to-last round of the Qatar World Cup Qualifiersmarked the return of the Brazilian National Team to Mineirão after almost three years – the last time was in July 2019, in the 2-0 victory over Argentina, in the Copa América semifinal.

Without Neymar, the fans had the forward Vinícius Júnior, from Real Madrid, as the favorite. Another much celebrated midfielder was Philippe Coutinho, from Aston Villa. Just over 33,000 fans (33,344) faced the rain and came to the stadium to see the team led by Tite, already qualified for the World Cup, face the second-place team in the Qualifiers.

CLASSIC MINING

The Minas Gerais rivalry between Atlético-MG and Cruzeiro was present among the fans even before the ball rolled. Also because the game of the Brazilian National Team was the only opportunity to see Mineirão “divided”, since for a long time the classics in Minas Gerais have the majority of the home team’s supporters or are held with a single fan base.

As the public entered the stadium, about 50 minutes before the game, the provocations began in the stands. First, the people from Cruzeiro chanted the cry of “Cru-Zei-Ro”. Then it was the turn of the athleticans to shout “Galo! Rooster!”. In both cases, the boos of the opponents could not muffle the screams, at greater volume.

The provocations only stopped when the players from Brazil and Paraguay entered the field for the warm-up. However, when the athletes returned to the locker rooms, 20 minutes before the ball rolled, the pastime of the fans present at Mineirão returned to provocative chants that had Galo and Raposa as their theme.

Coutinho dodged the criticism and had a good performance against Paraguay (Photo: DOUGLAS MAGNO / AFP)

WITH THE BALL ROLLING

It didn’t take long for fans to celebrate at Mineirão. In the first attack, Raphinha hit the goal and sent it to the net. But it was just an aperitif. The referee was called by VAR. If the goal did not take long, the decision on the bid took four minutes and irritated the crowd a little. The frustration was due to the annulment of the goal. Then, emotion only in the 16th minute, when Vinícius Júnior made a play on the left, crossed low, and Raphinha missed a great chance, under the goal. The crowd had that “lost!” reaction.

Only at 26 minutes came the expected goal shout (which was worth it) after Raphinha made a good individual move towards defender Junior Alonso and hit the Paraguayan goalkeeper’s corner. The crowd exploded in Mineirão, asking for “one more” right away.

In the second stage, after two good chances with Raphinha and Lucas Paquetá, the fan shouted a goal again in the 18th minute, when Philippe Coutinho scored a great goal, covering the Paraguayan goalkeeper. After much celebration, the Aston Villa midfielder had his name shouted by fans at Mineirão. At 27, he was sacked by coach Tite and left the field with great applause.

Vinicius was one of the players most applauded by the fans (Photo: Lucas Figueiredo / CBF)

THE FAVORITE

Without a doubt, Vinícius Júnior was the player who most excited the fans present at Mineirão. With skillful moves, the young Real Madrid striker, who had already been much celebrated when his name was shown on the screen during the lineups, dictated the rhythm of the crowd. Substituted by coach Tite in the 15th minute of the second half, Vini left the field with much applause and with his name shouted by the fans.