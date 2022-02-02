Vitor Bueno is the newest reinforcement of the club

This afternoon, Athletico Paranaense presented its newest reinforcement for the season. Vitor Bueno arrives at the club after agreeing to terminate his contract with São Paulo.

The player has already signed his contract with Hurricane and the bond is definitive, initially valid for three seasons. In addition, the midfielder will wear the number 8 shirt.

“To reach a great club like Athletico is already another great dream that has come true in my career. In a great team like this, with everything it offers, we have to dream and we have to fight for achievements. We will work hard and strong to achieve the goals starting in February, when we have our first final of the year ahead of us”, said Bueno during his presentation.

The midfielder also took the opportunity to praise the facilities of Hurricane and say that the club is a reference for football.

“Whenever I came to play here at the Arena, I already admired the club. The players in the football world talk to each other. And they say a lot that Athletico today is the example to be followed both in Brazilian football and in world football. It is a very organized club. . And it’s not by chance that he’s reaching the finals of the competitions he disputes”, he commented.

Vitor Bueno had been at São Paulo since 2019 and terminated his contract with the club, which ran until December 2023. In the São Paulo tricolor, there were 120 matches, with 16 goals and six assists.