Vladimir Putin’s Obsession With Ukraine – 02/02/2022

MOSCOW, Feb 2, 2022 (AFP) – President Vladimir Putin has an obsession: getting Ukraine back under Russian rule in the name of Russian greatness, even if he has to use the whip more than the carrot to do so.

For many Russians of his generation, who sang odes to the glory of the USSR, the end of the Soviet Union and its sphere of influence in three years (1989-1991) remains a poignant wound.

Putin, then a KGB officer in East Germany, experienced defeat firsthand. And, it is said, he suffered the miseries that befell so many of his countrymen, forced to return clandestinely to Russia.

The humiliation and misery of the former USSR contrasted with the triumphalism and prosperity of the West.

This convinced him, as he put it, that the end of the USSR was “the greatest geopolitical catastrophe of the 20th century”, which also had two world wars.

This fueled a desire for revenge, as NATO and the European Union (EU) expanded to incorporate Moscow’s former vassals.

For the Russian president, his historic mission is to prevent the invasion of his zone of influence. In the name of Russia’s security. Thus, Ukraine has become a red line.

– “Rockets in Moscow” – In his view, if Russia “does not resolve this security issue, Ukraine will be in NATO in 10-15 years”, and after that, “NATO rockets will be in Moscow”, explains Alexei Makarkine of the Center for Political Technologies.

After the 2014 pro-Western revolution in Kiev, Russia annexed the Crimean peninsula and pro-Russian separatists occupied eastern Ukraine.

For Putin, his neighbor is wrong to see himself as a victim of tsarist, then Soviet and now Russian imperialism. He considers that the two Ukrainian revolutions, in 2005 and 2014, against pro-Russian elites, were the result of Western conspiracies.

For the head of the Kremlin, Moscow has to be strong, scary. Giving in is not in the nature of this judo black belt.

“If combat is inevitable, attack first,” he declared in 2015. One of his housekeepers, Vera Gurevitch, said that at age 14, young Vladimir, after breaking a friend’s leg, proclaimed that some “only understand through force.” .

Ukraine, since its “Orange Revolution” of 2004-2005, has suffered from “gas wars” that have destabilized it economically.

– “Stopping time” – In 2008, according to the Russian and American press, Putin assured his American counterpart, George W. Bush, that Ukraine “is not a state”.

Last December, he proclaimed at his annual press conference that this country is Lenin’s invention.

Months earlier, in an article titled “On the Historical Unity of Russians and Ukrainians,” Putin explained his neighbor’s actions as part of an “anti-Russia” plot by the United States and its allies.

The West would have created “a Ukrainian political system in which presidents, parliamentarians and ministers can change, but not the secessionist course and its animosity towards Russia”, he added.

Tatiana Stanovaia, director of the Russian think tank R. Politik, points out that, under this logic, the 100,000 Russian troops currently on the border with Ukraine are not a threat.

“A war does not constitute an attack on Ukraine, but a liberation of the Ukrainian people from the foreign occupier,” he says, following Putin’s logic.

For his part, Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peskov declared in December that “a fraternal people are not lost, a fraternal people remain”.

In short, it is about the Russian power to restore the natural course of things in Ukraine and beyond.

Moscow says and repeats that the West took advantage of Russia’s post-Soviet weakness to dominate its neighbors.

With his troops on Ukrainian borders, Putin is demanding nothing less than that the Atlantic Alliance return to its 1997 lines and renounce the Cold War security architecture.

Alexei Makarkine sums it up like this: “Vladimir Putin’s driving force is his desire to stop time”.

