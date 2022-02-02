Vyni’s health worries, but doctors preach caution







BBB22’s Vyni Fernandes Photo: Globoplay reproduction

In addition to feeding the participants of the ‘BBB22‘, another situation has drawn the attention of fans of the show: the health of Vyni Fernandes. The brother has been complaining of body pain and coughing, which raised suspicions that he could be contaminated by the coronavirus, which causes the Covid-19.

The rumors gained more traction after the participant’s recurring coughs during the live editions of the show on Monday (31st) and Tuesday (1st). Vyni’s symptoms started the same week as Luciano Estevam tested positive for the disease, days after being evicted from the house.

For infectious disease specialist Igor Brandão, the picture that Vyni presents serves as a warning, but caution must be exercised. Despite the Covid-19 pandemic, the participant’s symptoms also characterize other respiratory syndromes and even an allergic condition.

“For diagnosis, you need a clinical evaluation and tests, such as RT-PCR”, he points out.

the BBB soundtrack today is vyni’s cough #BBB222 pic.twitter.com/YzxrTPguzE — Camila Carvalho (@milacarvalho01) February 2, 2022

The vice president of the Brazilian Society of Infectious Diseases, Alexandre Naime Barbosa, adds that, as much as there is a concern regarding the health of the participant of the ‘BBB22‘, it is important to remember that everyone is accompanied by a medical team. vyniincluding, has taken a syrup given by the production.

However, Barbosa ponders the substance’s effectiveness.

“The drug is used for the relief of this symptom, but the illness itself can be ‘n’ things, even a cold”, he says.





Press x Vini

In addition to the Ceará native, Tiago Abravanel, Douglas Silva and Jessi Alves have also presented cough and complaints of sore throat. Last Tuesday (1st), journalist Alessandro Lobianco, columnist for Portal iG and the program ‘A Tarde é Sua’, said that at least three participants of ‘BBB22’, including Vyni Fernandes, would have symptoms of Covid-19. . Names were not revealed.

No team has taken a position on the health of the brothers, except for the administrators of Vyni’s profiles, who deny that he has Covid-19. According to a text published on social media, the person from Ceará just has an allergic reaction to the air conditioning in the house.

wanted, the Globe did not take a position until the publication of this report. However, last week, when suspicions arose in relation to Luciano’s diagnosis, the broadcaster issued a statement in which it promised transparency regarding the health of participants in the ‘BBB22‘ and ensures that everyone is under the watchful care of a 24-hour medical team.