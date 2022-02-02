“We still don’t feel the weight of the interest rate hike in the US”, says Rogério Xavier, from SPX, who doesn’t see great opportunities in stocks

The founding partner of SPX Capital, Rogério Xavier, said this Tuesday (1) that the effects on markets of the change in monetary policy in the United States – where the central bank (Federal Reserve) indicates that a cycle of interest rate increases should start from March this year – they’re just getting started. The weight of change, he said, is still not really felt.

Xavier participated in a panel on transformations and prospects for the economy and financial markets during the 2022 Latin American Investment Conference, promoted by Credit Suisse. Along with him were Enio Shinohara, head of Funds Solutions & Business Development at the bank, and Luis Stuhlberger, CIO and CEO of Verde Asset Management.

For Shinohara, 2022 will also be a challenging year of important transformations, with the beginning of the normalization of monetary policy in the US and other countries. Here, the nervousness of the elections and the continuation of the fight between the Central Bank and inflation should keep uncertainties high in the markets.

On the other hand, Xavier stated that what we see today in developed economies is nothing new. In the opinion of the SPX partner, the central banks of these economies had a somewhat dubious attitude towards inflation. “There was a prospect of transitory inflation in 2021, as the market thought it would rise sharply and then fall. This happened not only here, but all over the world,” he notes.

However, what happened in emerging economies was that this inflation proved to be high and persistent. For Xavier, what happened in emerging economies was a harbinger of what would happen in developed economies. Therefore, central banks had to react at some point.

“What is different between emerging and developed economies is that the latter wanted to have higher inflation. Just remember the two targets that the Fed [banco central dos Estados Unidos] adopted in its monetary policy: inflation and unemployment rate. And he said that he would only change monetary policy when both targets were reached”, analyzes Xavier.

For the manager, the unemployment rate was already expected to reach the Fed’s target in 2022. “Probably, the Fed’s policy will also be followed by the European Central Bank. In other words, there is not much news regarding the scenario, as the persistence of inflation would lead to these changes on the part of central banks”.

US interest rate hike

Xavier pointed out that the rise in US interest rates has not even started. “We are still not feeling the weight of this change. In our view, the markets are still working with very modest rates”, he assesses.

For Luis Stuhlberger, so far the US has anticipated interest rate hikes. However, the terminal interest has not changed. “Looking at what the market tells us today, possibly the US will end 2023 with interest rates close to 1.5%. Already in 2024 there may be a small increase, but then the projection is already low. So, the terminal interest would be around 1.80”, says the CEO of Verde Asset.

For the manager, this will not be enough, as, in his opinion, inflation tends to remain high in the US in 2022. “There, inflation shows several signs that it is much worse than imagined. And the problem in the world today is not high interest rates, but inflation,” he emphasized.

According to Stuhlberger, the market will discover sooner or later that central bank-induced long-term interest rates do more harm than good. “The interest is an element that cannot be manipulated as it was, with impunity. This messes with the global policy of resource allocation, and leads investors to make wrong decisions,” he warns.

Independent Central Bank and elections in Brazil: what are the effects?

For Xavier, little difference should make the independence of the Central Bank in the next government. In this sense, the manager believes that the monetary policy in Brazil is already in place and, due to the dynamics of inflation, it seems that we will reach levels around 12.5% ​​of nominal interest rate (Selic).

“Considering the expectation of inflation of approximately 5.5%, this is already a very high nominal interest rate. And I don’t believe we will make the same mistake as when the Selic went to 2%”.

For Xavier, in the same way that the Selic rate at 2% or 4.5% would not make much difference to the economy, interest rates at 12% or 14% would not make much difference to inflation. However, this increase would be detrimental to the economic recovery.

Xavier also notes the uncertainties surrounding 2022, both in terms of elections and fiscal risk, which makes investors wary. “I believe that if the BC raises the Selic excessively, it will make a mistake as big as when it lowered it too much. What we call the sacrifice rate seems to me to be enough for inflation to go down over time,” he warns.

Finally, he observes that the fall in inflation will not occur at the desired speed, in a way that is matched to the targets. “But if it follows the path that the market expects, which we will go to 5.5% and then 3.5%, I think it is acceptable”.

Are there opportunities in variable income?

Shinohara noted that the market saw a major correction in equity assets in Brazil in 2021. This was mostly in the second half, especially in mid-December, when the Fed changed its discourse.

For Xavier, variable income should be viewed with great caution at this time. In the case of technology companies, for example, many increased multiples exponentially, but without showing results.

“This happened much more because of a maladjusted monetary policy than because of the value of the companies themselves. So I believe that when we get back to a normal environment, we will have a healthy repricing of the price of financial assets around the world,” he said.

The manager also adds that, today, SPX’s bias is much more on the selling side than on the buying side. “We think that this process is just beginning, because people haven’t even started to feel the monetary tightening yet”.

For Xavier, we are not facing great opportunities to buy shares at this moment, as there will be relevant adjustments down the road. “It’s not just the tech sector that’s inflated, there are others as well,” he said. “The fact that we have remained in place for many years with an out of place monetary policy has generated distortions that will be corrected.”

China: a new economic cycle

Regarding the Chinese economy, Shinohara pointed out that the country is in the inverse process of the US. That is, it is the beginning of monetary easing, which can be both a source of opportunity and risk.

For Xavier, China is experiencing a clear slowdown, as it has had significant problems in the construction sector. In this sense, he observed that the developer Evergrande (and not only her) ended up contaminating other companies, and this sector has a great impact on the country’s GDP.

“The government is taking steps to mitigate this slowdown with monetary easing and inducing more borrowing. I think China will be able to stabilize growth ahead, but they will no longer deliver as strong numbers as before,” he assessed.

As for the expected growth, Xavier assesses that a more likely scenario is numbers closer to 4% to 5%, as long as there is no accident ahead. “This range of growth makes the prices of commodities, which is what matters for the emerging world, remain attractive”, he points out.

However, for Xavier, it is more important at the moment to think about what will happen with Europe than with China. “Europe has always followed China and the US behind. With the Chinese slowdown and the monetary tightening in the US, the continent is at that point where we don’t know where things will go”, he warns.

Transition period

Finally, the interviewees agreed that today we are experiencing a period of transition. According to Xavier, we have lived more than a decade with interest rates out of place, and people have made investments that have appreciated very significantly, basically because of the support of fiscal and monetary policies. “This supported the appreciation of these assets, but from now on, we will enter a new period, a transition period. Although the market says that this period will be short (high interest rates and inflation) I do not agree. I believe that we will go through a period that we have not seen for a long time and that is why we must work with our guard up”, concludes the SPX partner.

