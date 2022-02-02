What Bolsonaro will do in Russia at a time of high tension with Ukraine







Bolsonaro’s visit to Russia began to be planned in 2021 Photo: Reuters / BBC News Brazil

President Jair Bolsonaro is expected to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin in the second week of February, during a visit that the Brazilian will make to Moscow.

The visit has been drawing attention because of the time when it is scheduled. In recent weeks, tensions have increased on the Russian-Ukrainian border and the international community fears a Russian invasion in what could turn into an unpredictable conflict.

It is in this context that Bolsonaro will lead the Brazilian delegation to Russia. But after all: what will the president do in the country commanded by Putin? Diplomatic sources heard by BBC News Brasil indicate that Bolsonaro’s agenda in Russia will be short and should include a formal meeting with Putin, a business event and attempts to keep the flow of fertilizer exports to Brazilian agribusiness open.

Bolsonaro’s visit to Russia began to build at the end of last year, when Foreign Minister Carlos França met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Moscow. During the visit, the formal invitation was made and the Brazilian government accepted.

Last week, Bolsonaro confirmed his trip to the European country during a conversation with supporters.

“He [Putin] yes it is conservative. I’ll be there next month, looking for better understandings, commercial relations. The whole world is nice to us,” Bolsonaro told supporters on Thursday (1/27).

Sources heard by BBC News Brasil indicate that Bolsonaro should arrive in Moscow on February 14. He is expected to meet with Putin that same day, although there is a possibility that the meeting could be postponed to the next day.

The diplomats of the two countries are evaluating the possibility of releasing a joint communiqué from the two presidents, but its content has not yet been defined. The topics discussed so far are cooperation, multilateralism and the economy.

In addition to the meeting with Putin, Bolsonaro is expected to pay a visit to the Duma, the equivalent of the Chamber of Deputies in the Russian Parliament. There, Bolsonaro would be received by local parliamentarians.





Meeting with Putin (photo) is foreseen in Bolsonaro’s short agenda in Russia Photo: Reuters / BBC News Brazil

No commercial agreements are expected to be signed during this visit. The diplomacy of the two countries, however, works on agreements in areas such as academic and cultural cooperation.

A business event is also being organized.

On the Brazilian side, the expectation is that a delegation of agribusiness entrepreneurs will participate in the meeting.

On the Russian side, the participation of entrepreneurs in the infrastructure and fertilizers sector is expected. The event should last a few hours and have the presence of Bolsonaro.

The crisis in Ukraine

Diplomats heard by the report say that the crisis in Ukraine should not be the focus of conversations between Bolsonaro and Putin. The understanding among Brazilians is that the country would gain nothing by meddling in the matter.

The crisis between Russia and Ukraine has dragged on since 2014, when Russia annexed the Crimea peninsula, a region previously controlled by Ukraine. In recent months, the Russians have sent thousands of troops to the border between the two countries.

The Russian government demands that Ukraine not be included in the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), a military alliance created during the Cold War to face the then Soviet bloc.

Putin has said that Ukraine’s inclusion in the entity poses a danger to the country’s security.

In recent weeks, the situation has worsened and the international community fears a Russian invasion of Ukraine, which could have consequences in much of Europe.





Ukrainian forces carry out exercises on the border with Crimea, annexed to Russia Photo: Joint Forces Operation (JFO) via REUTERS / BBC News Brazil

As tension in the region mounts, the announcement of Bolsonaro’s visit to Russia has sparked reactions among allies.

Last week, the US State Department released a note stating that Brazil had “responsibility” in confronting Russia about the situation in Ukraine.

“Brazil has a responsibility to uphold democratic principles and protect the rule-based order, and to reinforce this message to Russia at every opportunity,” the State Department said in responding to a question posed by the report.

To BBC News Brasil, the chargé d’affaires of the Embassy of Ukraine in Brazil, Anatolyi Tkach, said he hopes that Brazil will position itself in a favorable way for the country during the visit to Putin.

“We would like, during this trip, for the president of Brazil to speak out in favor of the peaceful resolution of the conflict. […] We are confident that Brazil will support Ukraine even without commenting,” he said.

On Monday (31/1), Brazil voted with the United States at the Security Council of the United Nations (UN) to hold an emergency meeting to discuss tension on the Ukrainian border.

Also on Monday, President Jair Bolsonaro said, in an interview, that he hoped for a diplomatic solution to the crisis.

“We hope that everything will be resolved in the greatest atmosphere of tranquility and harmony. Brazil is a peaceful country. Obviously, if this issue comes up on the agenda, it will be on Putin’s part. Not on our part,” said the president in an interview with TV Record.

Multilateralism, exchange and fertilizers

People involved in the organization of the trip emphasize that the context of the trip will not be the discussion of security issues, but the strengthening of bilateral ties between the two countries.

“Brazil and Russia are part of the BRICs (acronym for the group that brings together Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) and are present in multilateral forums with converging interests. This visit will have a very important political focus,” he said. a diplomat interviewed by BBC News Brazil on condition of anonymity.

For Brazil, one of the focuses is to improve the balance of trade with the Russians. Historically, Brazil imports more than it exports to the European country, but this difference has accentuated in recent years.

According to the Federal Government’s Integrated Foreign Trade System (Siscomex), between 2017 and 2021, the volume of exports from Brazil to Russia fell by 44%, from US$ 2.7 billion to US$ 1.5 billion. . In the same period, imports of Russian products increased by 119%, from US$ 2.6 billion to US$ 5.7 billion.

Brazil exports agricultural commodities to Russia such as soybeans and other products such as meat and leather. Russia, in turn, is one of the main fertilizer exporters to Brazil.

Access to the Russian fertilizer market, by the way, is one of the main focuses of the Brazilian delegation’s trip to Moscow.

In November last year, the Russian government imposed a quota system for the export of these products to the whole world.

The fear of the Brazilian government and agribusiness entrepreneurs is that these quotas could reduce the amount of fertilizers available in Brazil, since the country is not self-sufficient in the production of this item.

At the end of the year, the minister of Agriculture and Livestock, Tereza Cristina, went to Russia to discuss the matter. Although the quota system did not fall, the Brazilian government stated that it had managed to guarantee the supply of fertilizers to the country in the medium term and that there would even be the possibility of increasing the volume sent to the country.

Despite the nod, the minister will return to Russia along with Bolsonaro and should discuss the matter again with businessmen and members of the Russian government.

His removal has even been authorized by the president.

The expectation is that, in addition to Russia, Bolsonaro will go to Hungary, chaired by conservative Viktor Orbán. The trip, however, has not yet been confirmed by Itamaraty.

