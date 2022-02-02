What happens when someone is born on a flight?

What happens when a baby is born during a flight? This type of occurrence is usually not as critical as other medical emergencies, but deserves the crew’s full attention for problems.

It will always be up to the captain of the plane to decide what is the best attitude to take so that everything goes as smoothly as possible.

labor

When the beginning of labor is identified, the plane commander has a series of decisions to make. At the same time, flight attendants act to provide relief to those who are in labor.

If there is a doctor on board who volunteers, he can work with the pregnant woman and keep the flight team informed so that the best decision is made, whether it is to land as soon as possible or proceed with the flight to the initially planned destination. According to pilot Marcelo Ceriotti, director of the SNA (National Union of Aeronauts), these factors depend on each situation.

“If there is a risk for the mother or baby, the recommendation is to land at the closest place to receive medical attention. If there is a doctor on board who suggests that there are no risks, the flight can proceed. The decision is solely up to the captain “, says Ceriotti.

However, according to the pilot, it is common to choose to land in these situations. “Having airports with medical support, the tendency is to decide to alternate [o aeroporto de destino] and guarantee the necessary medical support”, says the commander.

Born on the flight. And now?

If there is no time to land or the delivery does not present major complications and the child is born on board, a series of administrative measures must be taken by the pilots.

“If the baby was born during the flight within the national territory, the captain writes down in the logbook the geographical coordinate, the time of birth and other data that he deems relevant to determine the exact place where it happened”, says Ceriotti.

Subsequently, these notes are taken to the registry office of the city where the landing took place so that the proper records are made.

What nationality?

If born while flying over Brazil, the child is registered in the city the plane was flying over at that time. On flights outside Brazil, there are different rules.

“Children of Brazilians born on Brazilian aircraft anywhere in the world can be registered as Brazilian citizens”, says Ceriotti, who also recalls that Brazil recognizes the plane operated from the country as its territorial extension.

In some countries, such as the United States, anyone born in their territory can be registered as a citizen of that country. In summary, it is possible to recognize the citizenship of the baby who was born on board according to the criteria of the parents’ nationality or the territory where he was born, depending on the country where this took place.

That is why it is important that the captain makes the record in the ship’s book properly and with as much information as possible, precisely so that there is no doubt about how the record should be made.

pregnant trip

According to Alessandra Abrão, CEO of Voar Aviation, it is very difficult for a baby to be born on board a flight. “Actually, this type of situation doesn’t happen often because pregnant women ship until the 7th month of pregnancy, in general. From that month on, only with medical approval. So it’s very rare to happen, but it can still happen”, says Alessandra .

“If it happens [de a pessoa dar à luz durante o voo], the crew has first aid training, on board the aircraft there is an emergency kit, etc. In this case, the aircraft lands at the nearest airport to provide adequate care for the baby and the mother”, says Alessandra about the procedures adopted in chartered planes.

As for Brazilian airlines, although there is no single rule, pregnant women can travel peacefully, as long as they meet some recommendations from the companies. In general, in almost all cases, the limit for flying without medical authorization is the seventh month of pregnancy.

After this period, a doctor must assess the situation of the pregnant woman and authorize her trip. See the rules on each company’s website:

Lifetime free flight and deported mother

In 2020, a baby was born aboard an EgyptAir flight from Cairo (Egypt) bound for London (England). Informed that the mother had gone into labor, the pilots chose to divert the plane to make a landing in Munich (Germany), but there was no time, and the child came into the world during the flight.

As a result, the airline gave the child a lifetime air ticket, and he will be able to fly on any line operated by EgyptAir for the rest of his life.

In 2015, a baby was born aboard a flight from Taiwan to Los Angeles (USA). As he was already on United States territory, the child was considered a citizen of that country.

Accused of lying about which week of pregnancy she was, the mother was deported, and the child was placed under the care of that country’s social services, as he had the condition of being a US citizen.