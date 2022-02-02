what is his fortune with Gisele Bündchen

Forming one of the most powerful and wealthy celebrity couples in the world, Tom Brady’s retirement confirmed today should add a few million dollars to the player’s current fortune with Brazilian supermodel Gisele Bündchen, estimated at US$650 million. 3.43 billion in conversion to real), either with the end of the season or with new business.

The quarterback’s 2020 deal with the Tampa Bay Bucs was $50 million for two seasons, including $9 million in bonuses. incentive. Now, with the retirement and end of the contract, Tom Brady will have received at least R$ 2.11 billion in salaries and sponsorships throughout his career, according to the website Celebrity Net Worth.

In 2020 alone, the player earned US$ 45 million (approximately R$ 237 million), according to a survey by Forbes. Every fortune joins joint ventures or not with Gisele, with whom he has been married since 2009 and has two children, Benjamin, 12, and Vivian, 9.

Gisele Bündchen with children Vivian and Benjamin, and stepson Jack, eldest son of Tom Brady Image: Playback/Instagram

Despite the figures, his current net worth is around US$ 250 million, while Gisele’s reaches US$ 400 million (about R$ 2.11 billion), according to Celebrity Net Worth. With an annual salary estimated at US$ 40 million (about R$ 211 million) due to contracts signed even after retirement in 2015, Gisele has the biggest “collaboration” in the family fortune. For years the model was the highest paid in the world.

But Brady doesn’t mind that. “Winning has been a priority. And my wife makes a lot of money,” he said on Jimmy Kimmel’s 2019 show, when asked about not being the highest-earning football player, even though he’s considered the highest, opting instead. for focusing on victories on the field. And closing other deals.

When he struck a deal with the Tampa Bay Bucs in March 2020, the family mansion went up for sale in Massachusetts. Initially, the asking price for the high-end mansion was US$ 39.5 million (about R$ 208 million). Two months later, the value dropped to US$ 33.9 million (approximately R$ 178 million) due to the lack of interested parties.

Mansion that belonged to Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady in Massachusetts, USA Image: Publicity / Gibson Sotheby’s International Realty

In December 2020, the house that has seven bathrooms, yoga studio, wine room and a 20-car garage was broken into, but no one was there. In early 2021, it was reported that the couple sold the mansion for US$ 32.5 million (about R$ 171 million at the current price), according to Forbes.

While waiting for a buyer, Gisele and Tom moved into a huge Florida mansion valued at R$136 million and with a monthly rent of R$407,000. The waterfront mansion in the city of Tampa had 2,800 square meters, seven suites, nine bathrooms, movie theater and game room.

At the end of 2020, they made another investment and bought a mansion located on a private island in Florida, where musician Julio Iglesias, Brazilian supermodel Adriana Lima — who was a Victoria’s Secret angel with Gisele — and also Ivanka Trump, daughter live. of former US President Donald Trump. The two paid US$17 million (about R$89.6 million) for the property in the condominium, according to the New York Post.

In fact, real estate seems to be another specialty of Tom Brady off the field. Over the course of his career he moved, lived and sold several mansions in California, Massachusetts and New York.

And it’s not limited to that. In June 2021, Brady and Gisele entered into a partnership with the cryptocurrency exchange (digital platform) FTX: he to act as an ambassador and she as a consultant for Environmental and Social Initiatives.

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen Image: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

According to Forbes, the deal also included an equity stake in the couple and the receipt of cryptocurrencies. FFounded in 2017, FTX’s net worth is currently valued at US$8.3 billion (over R$43 billion). Which, of course, will increase the couple’s fortune.

Gisele and Tom are on their way to becoming billionaires in the United States. But, if it depends on the negotiation potential and the earning capacity in the ventures that both already have, now with the retirement, the seven-time NFL champion will have more time to accelerate this process on the way to billionaire figures, if he wants to.