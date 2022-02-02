What is known about the crater under construction in the São Paulo subway system

On Tuesday morning (1st), a crater formed on the Marginal Tietê lane, in São Paulo, after the stretch where works on the subway line 6-Orange had collapsed. The São Paulo government claims that there was a leak in the water main – a channel for conducting water or sewage –, although the causes of the accident are still unknown.

The accident left no injuries. Four workers had contact with sewage water, which flooded the accident site, but were referred for medical evaluation.

Faced with the amount of doubts raised after the accident, the UOL gathered the information collected so far about the event.

Is there a risk of further collapses?

According to the Civil Defense, small landslides continue to occur in the crater. The landslides occur in the direction of the Marginal expressway and the Tietê River. Almost the entire local runway has already been taken over by the hole.

Is it necessary to evacuate the region?

Civil Defense said it is not necessary to evacuate the region. According to the agency, the landslides are restricted to the Marginal lane and do not pose risks to other areas around the Tietê River.

Robson Bertolotto, director of Civil Defense in Lapa, told the press yesterday that the region is stable and that buildings in the surroundings do not need to be evacuated.

Can the rains cause new landslides?

Geologist Álvaro Rodrigues dos Santos believes that no, the rains should not worsen the situation in Marginal Tietê.

In an interview with UOL News yesterday, he declared that works such as the construction of line 6- Orange of the subway take into account the volume of rainfall.

“The rains would never be to blame; they are not causing any surprises. It is a known planning fact. If you have the expectation of increased rainfall, then you cannot now associate the accident with the rains”, he said.

Can traffic cause new landslides?

According to the criminal expert responsible, Luiz Ricardo Lopes, it is still not possible to determine whether or not the traffic is influencing the increase in the crater, but it is a possibility.

This has been one of the concerns of the Civil Defense, which fears that the vibration of vehicles and the resumption of rain could stimulate landslides.

What next step should the state government take?

The STM (Secretariat of Metropolitan Transport) stated that it is necessary to remove all the sewage from the work and build a containment structure before the lanes are released.

What could have caused the accident?

It is not yet known. Although the government says that there was a rupture of a sewer pipeline at the site, there is no confirmation from the police if this was, in fact, what happened.

Initially, the suspicion was that the accident was caused by the excavator tatuzão, used in the works. The Military Police, who had a team present at the scene, said that the collapse occurred after the equipment reached the bed of the Tietê River.

Although the thesis has not been completely discarded, the secretary of Metropolitan Transport, Paulo Galli, stated that the tunneling machine was about three meters deep from the rupture area.

The criminal expert responsible for the investigations, Luiz Ricardo Lopes, said that he is still waiting for information from Sabesp on which water mains are present at the site and that it is necessary to investigate further what happened.

Both Lopes and Galli said that it cannot be ruled out that there was human error in the works.

But for Sérgio Avelleda, former president of the managing body of the São Paulo Metro, it does not seem likely that those responsible for the work were not aware of the existence of a sewage network or a water pipeline at the excavation sites.

Who will investigate the case?

The MP-SP (Public Ministry of São Paulo) launched a civil inquiry to investigate what may have caused the accident and what urban and environmental impact it has had on the city. The Spanish concessionaire Acciona, responsible for the work, was called by the Attorney General’s Office to provide clarification.

Civil Defense must report on the existence of risk in residential and business properties in the surroundings. Sabesp and CET must provide clarification, respectively, on the sewage network and traffic ordering in the region.

Governor João Doria (PSDB) determined that the incident be investigated, and the Metropolitan Transport Department announced the creation of a committee to investigate the incident internally.

How is the traffic in the area?

CET is diverting vehicles that are in the central lane to the express, and vehicles that are in the local lane are being directed to the corridor of Av. Ermano Marchetti / Marquês de São Vicente and return to Marginal Tietê at the height of Praça Pedro Corazza .

What are the works of the 6-Orange line?

With 15.3 km in length, line 6-Orange is a subway line, whose forecast includes the construction of 15 stations, from Brasilândia to downtown São Paulo. Currently, the journey takes between an hour and a half and two hours to be done by bus. With the subway, the journey is expected to take 23 minutes.

The works began in January 2015, but were paralyzed about a year and a half later, in September 2016, after a problem with the PPP (Public-Private Partnership) signed between the state government and the Move São Paulo Consortium, formed by the companies Odebrecht, Queiroz Galvão and UTC. The works were only resumed in October 2020, when the Spanish concessionaire Acciona took over the project.

It is estimated that 630,000 people will benefit after delivery, initially scheduled for 2020 and rescheduled for October 2025.