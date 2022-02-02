WhatsApp: Here’s how to hide your name

Some users don’t like to leave their name in the respective tab in Whatsapp. Also, the messenger does not allow the identification area to be empty. However, there is a simple trick that makes the name invisible.

The procedure uses a special unicode character, and is ideal for people who want to omit the name in the Whatsapp for friends and strangers. Next, see how to remove the name of the Whatsapp on Android and iPhone (iOS).

Step by step:

Copy the following unicode character “?”, without the quotes. Now open WhatsApp on your mobile and access the settings to display your profile; Tap on your name and delete everything. Then, tap on the name area and select “Paste”; Tap “OK” to confirm the action and see that your name is now invisible on the Whatsapp.

Whatsapp backups lose unlimited space on Google Drive

users of Whatsapp can save the history of their conversations in the Google Drive cloud. In the agreement with the messenger, Google had established unlimited storage, however, there is a chance that there will be a reformulation of the conditions.

According to the website WABetaInfo, in recent years, the space taken up by messenger backups did not count towards the user-maintained plan in Google Drive. In this way, the user’s free space was not changed upon new backup storage, but this can now change.

Google update

The novelty was gradually evidenced, when a new function in the file management appeared, making it possible to delete some messages or media that are not so important when creating a new restoration file.

This means that the backup no longer has unlimited space, in this sense, the user has been given management control to save space. In addition, the site also confirms the change in the messenger’s lines of code.

The news also informs that a notification will appear with the new terms and an indication for when the free storage for the Whatsapp in your Google Drive is almost full. Soon, backups also became part of the space of an account on Drive.

It is worth mentioning that so far there are no indications about the amount of Google Drive space that will be offered for free in the messenger, nor what will be the amount charged to increase this plan. But information should be released soon.

Nowadays, with some frequency, criminals are running scams through Whatsapp and the most famous of them is the cloning. Although the crime is not new, miscreants look for different ways to make new victims through the messenger.