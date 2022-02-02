‘When I looked, I saw that the shot had hit him in the head’, says mother of boy shot in Cordovil | Rio de Janeiro

Mother of 17-year-old Caio Douglas Nascimento, Alexssandra Nascimento described the moments leading up to the moment her son was shot in the head in Cidade Alta, in Cordovil, North Zone of Rio.

“When I got in my car, I heard a shot. I looked at the front and said: ‘Caio, the guy took a shot’. But he shot straight up. The guy took another shot and hit my car. : ‘Get down, Caio’. We got down. I started to pray and kept driving. Then he replied, ‘I’m down.’ At the end of the street, I saw the train line and turned left. When I looked at him again, I saw that the shot had hit him in the head”.

Caio is hospitalized in a very serious condition at the Getúlio Vargas Hospital, in Penha, North Zone of Rio.

Residents of Irajá, also in the North Zone, Caio and his mother were returning home after visiting an uncle in Magé, Baixada Fluminense.

On Porto Velho Road, the mother missed one of the accesses and ended up entering Cidade Alta. At that moment, local criminals shot at the car where she and Caio were.

Caio underwent a CT scan on Ilha Governador, but returned to Getúlio Vargas.

Graziela Seixas, a friend of the victim, informed that Caio would perform his mandatory military service this Wednesday (2).

Shooting in Cidade Alta suspends train circulation

In response, the Military Police carried out an operation in Cidade Alta on the morning of this Wednesday (2).

The shooting between police and drug dealers put passengers on the firing line, closed vaccination stations and interrupted trains in the Metropolitan Region.

People who were on a bus and in a Supervia train had to lie on the ground to escape gunfire.

For safety reasons, the concessionaire suspended the circulation of trains in part of the Saracuruna branch — the trips were only going between Central and Penha. At 7:40 am, an empty train set off for an inspection tour. Operation resumed at 8 am.

Inside the community, bandits took buses and forced drivers to cross the vehicles at the accesses to the complex, as improvised barricades. One of the collectives was left in front of a vaccination post.

At 7:10 am, according to Lieutenant Colonel Ivan Blaz, a spokesman for the PM, the situation was stabilized — but at 7:30 am there were still reports of gunfire, heard from Avenida Brasil, at the height of Cidade Alta.

“It is important to point out that this operation was motivated by an act of violence against a good citizen yesterday. A lady with her son entered an access the wrong way there and were shot – the boy is in a bad way in the hospital. revolting situation, we cannot think that this is something natural”, said Blaz.

“Criminals did not understand that they cannot be flaunting these weapons in the streets in a disorderly manner. Because of this, we are carrying out this operation today with all the North Zone battalions in the region, plus the police aircraft”, amended the spokesperson.

“It is absurd that criminals want to stand before society imposing physical limits, imposing territorial limits by force of firearms.”

The cases of people shot or killed when entering communities are recurrent – of the latter, at least two occurred in Cidade Alta.

In October 2020, Christiano Coimbra was shot in the back when he mistakenly entered one of the streets of Cidade Alta – he was also in a very serious condition.

In December of the previous year, Swiss tourist Michele Angelo Galli, 73, was with his girlfriend in a car when he was also shot in the chest when he mistakenly entered the Cidade Alta.