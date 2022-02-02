where to watch, lineups, schedule and refereeing

With the return of most of its main players, Flamengo faces Boavista today (2) at 19:15, at the Raulino de Oliveira stadium, in Volta Redonda (RJ), for the third round of the Carioca Championship. The match also marks the debut of Portuguese coach Paulo Sousa in charge of Rubro-Negro.

Where to watch:

The match will be broadcast on pay-per-view by clubs (streaming) and operators (TV channel). THE UOL Score also follows the duel in real time. Carioca’s pay-per-view is available on operators Claro/NET, Sky, Vivo and DirecTVGO.

Stadium and time:

The duel takes place at Raulino de Oliveira, in Volta Redonda (RJ). The match starts at 19:15.

Possible lineups

Flamengo: Diego Alves, Matheuzinho, Léo Pereira (Gustavo Henrique), David Luiz and Filipe Luís (Renê); Willian Arão, Thiago Maia and Andreas Pereira; Vitinho (Diego), Bruno Henrique and Pedro. Technician: Paulo Sousa

Good view: Fernando; Wellington Silva, Diogo Rangel, Kadu Fernandes and Bull; Ralph, Marquinho, Biel, Matheus Alessandro and Marquinhos; Di Maria. Technician: Leandrão

embezzlement

Flamengo does not have the called-up Gabigol, Everton Ribeiro, Arrascaeta and Isla.

Arbitration

Referee: Maurício Machado Coelho Junior

Assistants: Gustavo Mota Correia and Raphael Carlos de Almeida Tavares dos Reis