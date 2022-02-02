Which explains the popularity of “Wordle”, a game recently purchased by The New York Times

Six attempts. Five letters. A word. the online game wordle can be described as a mixture of strength and crossword. Nothing revolutionary, but it was enough to dominate Twitter and WhatsApp groups in January. Yesterday (31), The New York Times announced the purchase of Wordle, which will migrate to the website and application of the American newspaper. The price paid was not revealed by the company, but it says the value was in the “few million dollars” range.

The game couldn’t have a simpler concept: users enter a site (there is no app) and try to guess a five-letter word. There are six attempts, and the game only accepts guesses of words that exist in the English language. The first try is always a random word, like “apple”. If the mystery word starts with the letter A, it will turn green. If it has the letter E, but in another position, the letter will turn yellow. And if the final word doesn’t have a P or L, those letters will be gray (or black if you turn on night mode).

There is only one riddle per day, and every user in the world has to crack the same word. Unlike a CandyCrush, the player cannot get hooked and spend hours of the day on Wordle – everyone has to wait until midnight to get the new word right. So the game only consumes a few minutes (or seconds if you’re good) a day.

But the big difference is the interactivity: what made Wordle popular is the possibility to share your performance with your friends, without revealing the final word. You might have seen something like this in your feed lately:

Wordle 226 3/6* ⬛🟨⬛⬛⬛

⬛🟩🟨⬛🟩

🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩 — FINNEAS (@finneas) January 31, 2022

The colored squares are the right and wrong letters in each guess. In the example above, the player got the word right on the third try, as all the squares in the last row are green.

There’s even a Twitter account that shows how many attempts it took most users to get the word of the day right. Data is calculated based on player tweets:

#Wordle 225 2022-01-30

294,687 results found on Twitter.

11,524 hard mode players. 1: 0%

2: 2%

3: 🟩🟩🟩🟩 18%

4: 🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩 39%

5: 🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩 27%

6: 🟩🟩🟩 12%

X: 2%#Wordle225 — Wordle Stats (@WordleStats) January 31, 2022

how did it come about

The phenomenon that conquered Twitter was thought to be something intimate, almost a declaration of love. Wordle was created by software engineer Josh Wardle (hence the name) for his partner Palak Shah, who loves word games. The two played together for a few months, and then presented the game for friends and family. In a short time, the word game became an obsession in the couple’s WhatsApp groups.

In October 2021, Wardle resolved to release the game to the general public. On November 1st, 90 people played Wordle. In mid-December, the engineer included the option to share the results in the manner shown in the above tweet, without spoilers. At the beginning of January, there were already 300 thousand users. Now the number is over two million.

The game almost didn’t get off the ground. In an interview with The New York Times, Wardle says he had already created a prototype in 2013, but his friends didn’t find the idea very interesting, and the project was shelved. It was only resumed during the pandemic, when his partner became a fan of The New York Times games, such as the classic crossword and another called Spelling Bee.

For the creator of the game, the difference is to limit players to one word per day. He it says that it brings a sense of scarcity, and leaves people wanting more.

There are about 12,000 five-letter words in the English language. Wardle could have put them all in the game, which would have guaranteed fun for 32 years. It turns out that most of the words are little known even to Americans, which would make the game discouraging.

To solve this, the engineer asked that Palak Shah looked through the list of 12,000 words and selected only the ones she knew. The number has decreased to 2,500 words, which are the ones that entered the game. That way, the daily challenges can last more than six years. He currently stands at the 227th word.

Why do people play?

Some characteristics shown above are enough to explain the popularity of the game: the scarcity of moves and the possibility of sharing the result on social networks. The site’s design is simple, with no ads, and even the checkerboard that shows the players’ responses was thought to be visually appealing.

If the developer wanted to attract as many users as possible, it would suffice to include a link at the end of the pattern generated by the game. However, he believes this would make the tweet (or message) look less pleasing. In addition, he liked the mysterious look of the checkerboard, which can increase people’s interest.

Wordle 194 6/6 ⬛🟨⬛🟨⬛

⬛🟩🟩⬛⬛

⬛⬛⬛🟨🟨

⬛🟩🟩🟨⬛

⬛🟨🟩⬛⬛

🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩 Almost hoisted by my own petard — Josh Wardle (@powerlanguish) December 30, 2021

Philosophy professor and game scholar C. Thi Nguyen at the University of Utah explained his own theory in a thread on twitter. When playing for the first time, the user feels that their initial guess is random, as the game starts with no hints. After a while, he realizes that he can maximize his chances by choosing words with the letters that appear most frequently in the English language: E, followed by T, then A. Suddenly, Nguyen writes, the user realizes that it is possible to come up with strategies, which makes the game even more stimulating.

But the professor also admits that Wordle’s main appeal is social. First, you start seeing strange block patterns in your feed. After playing the game, you learn to read them and start to understand them. Each one is a summary of your friends’ trials, errors, and successes. According to Nguyen, the result encoded in a simple but clear way is a triumph of visual communication.

Brazilian version

Speakers of other languages ​​need not be left out of the game. In Brazil, the game Term, a Portuguese version of Wordle, is as popular as the original. Everything (including the possibility of sharing the results on social networks) is the same, with the difference that the words are in Portuguese.

Versions in Turkish, Italian, Japanese, Russian, Spanish, French, Hebrew and dozens of other languages ​​began to appear on the internet. There is even a version in Esperantoa language artificially created to be a universal language.